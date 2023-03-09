These are the guests to participate in the ‘Squid Craft Games 2’

The Youtuber of yesteryear, Germán Garmendia, was one of the star guests to participate in the Minecraft contest that will take place on February 28 at 1:00 p.m. Ecuador time.

series of Minecraft, ‘Squid Craft’finally announced who the new guests will be for its second installment that recreates, as a video game, the famous television series The Squid Games. Streamers like Ibai, xQc, the ‘Kun’ Aguero and the Youtuber German Garmendia They were several of the surprise guests.

In an event carried out through the streaming platform twitchRubén Doblas, better known as ‘ElRubius’ announced the new participants for the second season of the Micecraft series, Squid Craft 2. The contest was launched in January 2022 and, until now, it is recognized as one of the ‘live’ shows with the highest number of viewers on the purple platform.

What is the Minecraft series known as ‘Squid Craft 2’?

A year ago, the best-known streamers and youtubers in the Hispanic world decided to create a Minecraft series known as ‘Squid Craft 2’. The event was attended by nearly 150 content creators, each competing for a $100,000 cash prize, just like in the Netflix series The Squid Games.

The series was quite well received within the ‘gamer’ world; since, in just one night, the game’s second runner-up, the Galician streamer known as ‘ElXokas’, reached a peak number of 1.2 million live viewers. Despite losing the final duel against content creator OllieGamerz.

Who are invited to participate in the Minecraft game?

Sergio the ‘Kun’ Aguero, El RichMC, Juan Guarnizo and Ibai they were just a few of the 200 characters who were invited to participate in the event. Meanwhile, the streamer Auronone of the creators of the series and the most recognized at the Hispanic level, assured that this time he would not participate in the series, after several criticisms that he and his partner “bijin‘.

However, in the live broadcast it was made clear that Auron could participate at any time he wanted, and that “no one will occupy his space.” The contest will start on February 28 at 1:00 p.m. in Ecuador (7:00 p.m. Spanish time) and will last six days.