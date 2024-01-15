These are the iPhones chosen by those switching from Android

The trend of switching from Android to iPhone is becoming increasingly noticeable, now it has been revealed which iPhone is preferred by ex-Androids

The iPhone 14 series is most attractive to users coming from Android in the United States

It is becoming more and more clear The case for Android users switching to iPhone, There can be many reasons and that is The fact that there is diversity in terms of brands and operating systems makes it possible to look at (Not so dark). Recently, firm CIRP published a report on new iPhone buyers coming from Android, which is interesting. Recently in the last two years this figure has remained between 13 to 15 percent., Now a new report has been released that shows which iPhone models are attractive to new users. Can you guess which one is the most popular?

iPhone 14 is the most popular alternative to Android going to iOS

According to the report, new iPhone users in the US who have Android choose the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus. The percentage is clear, it represents 26% of purchases. The iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max is very close to one percentage point less.

There is iPhone 15 but it is rare that new buyers do not choose it. what is this for? They are choosing not the new but the newest, Perhaps they don’t want to make a first-time purchase, but rather want to get involved in the new ecosystem first and find out if it satisfies them. This is supported as the report shows this from the budget aspect as wellSimilar sums in percentage of users choose the iPhone SE, iPhone 12 or 13.

Some users left their Android devices mostly in the mid-upper range and hence not as expensive as the iPhone. Less legacy devices are usually the best budget option, according to CIRP,

It’s tempting to move from Android to iPhone, why?

Expressing my own experience, in June 2023 I switched to this good side of the coin because Android was starting to bother me in terms of operating system. Also, a large number of friends and family have an iPhone, so The use of AirDrop, Face ID and iMessage has become essentialmoreover Convergence between the existing ecosystems I have (macOS, tvOS and now iOS),

There are also other users who have been on Android for more years and highlight similar advantages. There are significant benefits to FaceTime, instant notifications, and the purest operating system like this Reddit user highlights. On the other hand, more in the case of iPhone than Android, they lean towards design, customization and even the use of Safari that are more than satisfactory experiences.

Most of these users who switch from Android to iPhone may in the future be like my colleague Angel Roca who has been using the iPhone as his main device since 2010.

Reiterating my personal case, my last iPhone was a 7 Plus and I owned it for 4 years. The new features Xiaomi was introducing in 2020 initially attracted me and I made a satisfactory purchase, but in terms of performance it only lasted about 3 years. My demands changed and I decided to buy iPhone 14 Pro, Xiaomi now serves as a secondary device, I plan to keep said iPhone for a long time The way iOS and iPhone work are both very different from 2016,