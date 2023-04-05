These are the most stereotypical actors of all time

Film and television actors don’t necessarily have to take on versatile roles to showcase their talent or gain public recognition, but some of them are so good at portraying a specific character that they are typecast for many years, sometimes even the rest of their lives. career. They are stuck or associated only with a specific vibration.

Think of the countless times Adam Sandler played the goofy guy in baggy shirts and cargo pants. Anthony Perkins will always be remembered as the shy and awkward Norman Bates in the thriller Psycho film series. Despite his wide roles and immense talent, Robert Powell will forever be linked to Jesus of Nazareth.

Is type casting done by calculated design or is it just a lazy habit? Perhaps producers would rather not take the risk of fixing something that “isn’t broken” and is actually helping their films rake in millions at the global box office. Or perhaps the artist in question is just comfortable embodying a certain persona, which may or may not reflect their real-life temperament and behavior.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of actors and actresses who, for better or worse, are or have been typecast – in Hollywood or elsewhere.

Ryan Reynolds

walt disney studios

From the romantic comedy National Lampoon’s Van Wilder catapulted his career in 2002, Canadian-American actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has mostly played himself, albeit quite charmingly. He’s just as funny, sarcastic, endearing, talkative, and adorable in real life as he is in real life. The proposal, Dead Pool, The Adam Projector Red Notice. Seeing Reynolds portray serious characters like the captive or The Amityville Horror it’s almost unsettling.

Theda Bara

Wikimedia Commons

silent movie star Theda Bara was mostly cast as a historical or literary shrew, playing seductive figures such as Carmen, Salome, Madame Du Barry and Cleopatra. She was the first Hollywood actress to be typecast as The Vamp, a persona heavily promoted by the Fox Film Company. Even her unusual screen name was created from an anagram of “Arab Death”, because the studio claimed that she was born in the Sahara desert, the daughter of a French artist and an Egyptian mother.

In fact, this backstory was fabricated to maintain her mysterious aura, as the actress was actually a Theodosia Burr Goodman from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jagdish Raj Khurana

ultraindia.com

Jagdish Raj Khurana played a policeman in 144 movies like Deewar, shakti, mazdoor, Imaan Dharam, Gopichand Jasoos, sisilaIt is Besharam. No wonder this Bollywood veteran held a Guinness World Record in 2013 for being the most stereotypical actor. Even in Suhaag (1979), in which his character is originally depicted visiting a brothel, it is revealed that he is actually an undercover police officer on an undercover mission.

Helena Bonham Carter

Warner Bros.

In its early days, Helena Bonham Carter played the elegant lady in several period dramas. Perhaps that’s why Tim Burton’s phenomenal muse took a 180-degree turn to portray dark, demented, strong-willed women, often with a disheveled look: the Red Queen (Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass), Bellatrix Lestrange (Harry Potter franchise), Madame Thénardier (The miserable) and Mrs. Lovett (Sweeney Todd) come to mind.

john wayne

MGM

Oscar winner John “The Duke” Wayne has amassed over 160 feature films, 80 of which helped define the classic American western genre. A real cowboy himself, he personified the adventurous struggles of the American West with his stubborn, gruff, macho and magnetic roles. Some of his most famous films include The researchers, bravo river, The man who shot Liberty Valance, true courageIt is Red River.

Even his last screen appearance was in the shooter (1976), another Western, as a famous gunslinger diagnosed with cancer who wants his death to be meaningful. The actor himself would die of stomach cancer three years later.

Angelina Jolie

paramount movies

With her full lips, piercing eyes and wide emotional range, Angelina Jolie had no difficulty portraying the quintessential femme fatale, with or without wielding a gun, in films like fire Fox, Lara Croft: Tomb RaiderIt is Mr. AND MRS. SMITH. Even in the animated version of the Scandinavian myth, beowulfshe played Grendel, the monster’s mother, whose seductive voice would lure men to her lair.

morgan freeman

focus features

Who would not like morgan freeman narrate your own biopic? Despite his widely diverse filmography, he is best known as the tall, magnetic, and wise mentor/authority with a deep, reassuring voice – whether as Red in The Shawshank Redemptionthe american president in Deep Impact It is angel fellor even God himself in Bruce Almighty.

Greta Garbo

MGM

Greta Garbothe greatest Swedish-American actress of the late 1920s and 1930s (and MGM’s highest paid star at the time), effortlessly embodied the wistful, mysterious and sophisticated Vixen in films such as Anna Karenina, The Mysterious Lady, the temptress, Meat and the Devil, Kill HariIt is Camila. Her career effectively ended in 1941, shortly after she broke that mold and starred in a romantic comedy, two-faced womanlike a desperate wife who pretended to be her own twin in hopes of seducing her husband away from his mistress.

Garbo made a point of being similarly elusive, isolated, and admired from afar in real life; she even lived and died alone.

bruce lee

Warner Bros.

After being repeatedly rejected by Hollywood, the Hong Kong actor bruce lee was finally cast at Warner Bros.’ enter the dragon, which, unfortunately, premiered after his death, but consolidated his name in American cinema. Whether in Southeast Asia or Hollywood, he mostly played the straightforward, honorable, and somewhat naive Kung Fu hero, in titles like the big boss, Fist of FuryIt is O The Path of the Dragon. Lee will forever be the actor who spawned a plethora of martial arts movies.

Jennifer Aniston

HBO Max

This list wouldn’t be complete without mention of America’s Sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston. the hit sitcom Friends it may have ended in 2004, but Aniston is still playing roles reminiscent of the charming Rachel Green in her romantic comedies or dramas, sporting the same streaked golden hair and wearing the same cute outfits in titles like Along Came Polly, We’re the Millers, the switchor The break up.

It would be interesting to see her in more serious and emotionally complex roles, such as her lesser known drama, Cakein which she played a mother addicted to painkillers after the loss of her son.

Alain Delon

Variety Distribution

With his striking blue eyes and chiseled features, the French actor Alain Delon was the undisputed sex symbol of European cinema in the 1960s and 1970s, often portraying the irresistible bad boy. His most successful films include plein soleil/purple noon (Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith The talented Mr. Ripley), the samurai, The poolIt is The Red Circle. In 1973, he recorded a song with Italian-French singer and actress Dalida, Parole, paroleabout a lover who rarely puts his smooth words into action.

Milla Jovovich

path distribution

ukrainian-american model Milla Jovovich is known for starring in action or science fiction films as the sexy and tough protagonist, who is often wronged, but ends up getting the upper hand, thanks to her exceptional hand-to-hand combat and shooting skills. Her most famous roles are the alien Leeloo in Luc Besson’s film The fifth ElementAlice and her clones in the post-apocalyptic horror franchise, resident Eviland resistance rebel Violet Song in the thriller Ultraviolet.

Sir Christopher Lee

Hammer Film Productions

The English actor’s imposing stature (a little less than 2 meters), the piercing gaze, pale complexion and authoritative voice established his legacy on screen as the hypnotic and sinister villain, despite having starred in many comedies and presented saturday night live. His long partnership with gothic and fantasy horror creators Hammer Film Productions, from 1957 to 1976, kick-started his career and delighted genre aficionados, with titles such as The Curse of Frankenstein (as The Creature), Dracula’s Terror It is Dracula: Prince of Darkness (like the vampire Count Dracula), and To the Devil… A Daughter (like a black magic priest).

Speaking of the occult and the supernatural, Sir Christopher Lee was highly praised for his portrayal of the pagan cult leader Lord Summerisle in the popular 1973 British horror film, wicker man. He also played the elegant assassin Francisco Scaramanga, enemy of James Bond, in The Man with the Golden Gun. But the new generations usually associate the actor with the evil wizard Saruman in Lord of the Rings It is The Hobbit trilogies, and with the power-hungry Count Dooku in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones It is Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Brigitte Bardot

cook

Hollywood may have brought us Marilyn Monroe, but Europe stood up for sexiness Brigitte Bardot as the ultimate bombshell lead in the 1950s and 1960s. French singer, actress and model Bardot enchanted viewers with her feline eyes, luscious hair, voluptuous curves and characteristic caricatures, pouty lips and parted teeth included.

“I play face to face I want to play games with you I want to win this heart to heart So defend yourself! I won, what a shame! Now you are my toy, And will do anything for me. (Lyrics from his 1964 hit “Moi, Je Joue.”)

Often portrayed barefoot and in skimpy clothing to symbolize her unbridled sensuality and joie de vivre, Bardot played the same headstrong, hedonistic character in films such as naughty girl, Come Dance With Me, And God created woman, rum boulevardIt is love on a pillow. Tired of getting the same sexy roles, she retired at age 39 in 1973 and became a passionate animal rights activist.