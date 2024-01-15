These are the new prices for checked luggage from major airlines in the United States

American Airlines announced an increase in checked baggage fees for domestic flights. (Shutterstock)

Flying with a checked bag on American Airlines just got more expensive. airline Its cost was announced this Tuesday, February 20 check a suitcase For domestic flight, which was previously $30, will increase to $35 when purchased online or $40 at the airport. For a second suitcase, the fee is $45, up from $40 for the first, regardless of how it was purchased.

The new prices will be applicable on flights booked from Tuesday. main cabin, in the suitcase premium cabin They are still free. it is first time american Its checked bag prices increase from 2018 alaska airlinesthereby increasing the previous cost checked bag From 30 to 35 dollars in January.

scott keysFounder of Cheap Flight Alert Service goingHe said he was not surprised by the move. “Airlines fly in packs”So when an airline does something like raise the price She explains that in her suitcase, many others see this as a sign that it is time for us to do the same. “When it comes to fees, it’s not often that airlines are competing and driving down prices.”

The price of the first checked bag is now $35 if payment is made online, and $40 if payment is made at the airport. (pictorial image infobae)

jetblue And United They increased their rates to $35 in early 2020 for bags not paid for more than 24 hours in advance, but kept the price at $30 for those paying in advance. jetblue There is now a charge of $45 for the first suitcase and $60 for the second, up to 24 hours before departure; For those who pay more than a day in advance, the first suitcase is $35 and the second is $50.

delta Charges $30 for the first checked bag. Southwest stands aside and allows Free check-in of two suitcases, Good news for those traveling with extra luggage in the US: Light weight suitcase will cost less, A suitcase weighing 25 to 26.5 kilograms will cost only $30 more instead of $100.

increase of American checked bag price This comes amid widespread investigation into the so-called “scrap rates“Fees charged by airlines, credit card companies, ticket sellers and others, and increasing Biden administration In favor of greater transparency.

This fare adjustment is the first by American since 2018 and follows a trend started by other airlines like Alaska Airlines, which previously raised the price of the first checked bag from $30 to $35. (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

Earlier, passengers used to fly without paying anything extra check a suitcase, Airlines first implemented baggage fees in 2008, when fuel prices were skyrocketing; Last year, he entered $33.3 billion For this concept, according to an estimate published this Tuesday.

Jay SorensenPresident of Consulting Firm IdeaWorksCompanyWho issued with estimate Car Rental Technology Company CarTrawler, said he doesn’t think more airlines will follow the US lead. Sorensen explained the move as a way to get more people to subscribe Credit Card From the airline; most of card holder They get a free checked bag on domestic flights.

His report stated that baggage fee They are generally encouraged to carry more passengers hand luggageWho “This has become an operational challenge and a hassle for the customer.”

JetBlue and United also changed their pricing policies for checked baggage in early 2020, setting a $35 fee under certain conditions. (pictorial image infobae)

Often, passenger they argue about the place overhead bins Or they are forced to check suitcases at the boarding gate, even if there is space on the plane. Airlines are trying to avoid delays while passengers are solving the logistical puzzle of fitting their suitcases into sometimes tight spaces.

cayes tells The “most logical thing” would be for airlines to charge higher fees for carry-on bags and lower prices for checked bags.There is a trick that Spirit Airlines Have adopted. Although luggage prices vary, from noon flight from baltimore to fort lauderdale Checked bags were priced at $61 during the booking process in early March, while carry-on bags will cost $69.

For travelers who don’t mind carrying their own luggage with them – but don’t want to pay a fee for a checked bag – cayes The suggestion is to take it with you and wait to see if the agent asks for volunteers to check your items at the gate. “I would be hard pressed to remember the last time I had a flight where there wasn’t an agent at the gate asking people to check their bags to get to their final destination.”he says.

