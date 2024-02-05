These are the reforms to the constitution that AMLO wants

This Monday, February 5, marks the 107th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of the United Mexican States, so President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will send a package of reforms to Congress.

According to what the President expressed in his morning conferences, the package includes at least ten initiatives In political-electoral matters, Pension, minimum wage, power industry and judiciary. In the final year of his government, López Obrador is preparing the following reforms:

pension reform

With this reform, workers of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and Institute of Social Security and State Personnel Services (ISSSTE) will be able to receive their full salary at the time of retirement, not half, as is the case at present.

minimum income

President López Obrador established that with this reform, workers would not receive wages below inflation, Therefore Articles 123 and 127 of the Constitution They will be revised by placing a “lock” on the increase in minimum wages.

Judiciary Reforms

Its backbone would be that judges, magistrates and ministers be elected by popular vote, with the salaries of court members cut so that they cannot earn more than the President. The above, after frequent disputes with the ministers of the CourtAs López Obrador emphasizes, it is necessary to “guarantee the election of honest, sincere and honest judges, magistrates and ministers.”

National Guard

With this initiative, López Obrador will once again push for the transfer of the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDANA). Because, although it was first approved by Congress, The SCJN blocked it through appeal review because it considered it unconstitutional.

electoral reform

It proposes the disappearance of multi-member candidacies, with the aim of reducing campaign expenses and the number of deputies and senators. This reform also includes review of amounts Destined for political parties, as López Obrador said he proposed “more Republican austerity” following the plan implemented during his mandate.

electrical improvements

The reform initiative is in its second phase after being struck down by the court’s other chamber Electricity Industry Act of 2021, declares it unconstitutional, The reform aims to eliminate the 2013 energy reform and strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Reforms against animal abuse

The President established that the reform package would also include one that would attempt to curb animal abuse.

F.S.

