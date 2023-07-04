These are the rumors and half-truths going around – SongFestival.Bay

With the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 already behind us, meanwhile there is much speculation about the next Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. just as it is with the Swedish initials Melodifestivalen It seems that once again someone in SVT is unable to keep his mouth shut and occasionally passes on news to the press in the country. an overview.

We’ll start with the dates. next year’s grand final will be either Saturday 11th May or Saturday 18th May Take place This is clear from the leaked documents. It can also be read in that document that SVT would like to shorten the final by one hour. Now that show is usually four hours long. The requirements for the host city to host the Eurovision Song Contest are also included in the leaked documents. Although there is nothing shocking in this, the basic thing is that the ground should be large enough and technically equipped and the host city should have enough hotel beds.

bid book or not

Which cities compete for the organization not known, Here and there the voices of local politicians were coming that the city is a bid book should be submitted, but who actually did so is not known. Earlier we gave an overview of those interested cities. Winning the Eurovision Song Contest is no easy task for the capital Stockholm. Football teams playing in Tele2 Arena and Friends Arena gave this information don’t want to move being in the middle of football season at the time. The city’s other major arena, the Avicii Arena, is being renovated in time for the Eurovision Song Contest.

world Tour

Meanwhile, an added problem is that world star Taylor Swift announced a tour that would come to the Friends Arena on May 17. So on to the peak (or breakdown) of the Eurovision event. More then creating a new field? Azerbaijan has already done this in 2012. However, there are voices that are completely against it. For example, Councilor Dennis Wedin finds it “unacceptable that Stockholm taxpayers’ money should go to a new area when so many other important projects need funding.”

exposure

maybe we’ll move on then Malmö or Gothenburg, Both cities have previously hosted the Eurovision Song Contest and are now interested in doing so again. However, as mentioned earlier, we do not know who officially bid book filed. We also do not know whether what has already appeared in the Swedish media is true or not. These questions can be answered at the end of this week. It was also announced as the host city for the next Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 and 2015. on july 8, Appointment in four days? Just a while before you know us.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1671186653195403268/photo/1