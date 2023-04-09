These are the worst legendary Pokémon that the franchise has given us.

The three Pokémon “Regis” in Pokémon GO

The Legendary Pokémon are a group of Pokémon that, honestly, need no introduction, thereby giving rise to the fact that they have become the equivalent to RPG bosses within Pokémon, becoming quite a challenge as well as great additions to most Pokémon teams.

However, although within the lore all these creatures are extremely powerful to the point that defeating one is usually considered an achievement for any trainer, the reality is that there are legendary pokemon that are very bad in combat, thereby causing it to be a waste to take them on any team, since they do less than what they contribute.

These legendary Pokémon do not even stand out in the elite of the franchise

In this way, in the following top 5 we will be able to review the Worst Legendary Pokemon Everthus giving rise to the fact that although they may stand out more than a Sunkern, the reality is that common and well-trained Pokémon could kill them without any problem, being in fact the general norm.

Of course, do not be surprised to see here some of the Pokémon that appeared in the best trios and quartets of Legendary Pokémon, since, despite the fact that their groups appeared in said top, that does not mean that be the black sheep of the same. On the other hand, we can only mention those Pokémon that did not reach the top almost by a miracle, having to mention here Entei, Moltres, Registeel, Silvally, Mesprit, Calyrex (in their base form), among many others. Of course, we are not going to mention the Singular Pokémon. Therefore, we are going to talk about worst legendary pokemon.

kyurem

When we made the top with the best Ice-type Pokémon we had no impediment in saying that it was one of the worst when defending due to the large number of weaknesses they have, while in this top you will find many Ice-type Pokémon. And in that sense, we can only start with Kyurem, the mascot of Pokémon Black and White 2.

And it is that, although it may surprise that a mascot Pokémon (those that appear on the covers of the games) is bad, the reality is that it is so and quite well deserved, since Kyurem is a Pokémon that has fairly weak movements and that they don’t quite get their full potential, which is that they don’t go very far either, since they have statistics that are too balanced to stand out in something.

To this is added the weaknesses brought by the ice typewhich are not compensated with other elements as is the case with Baxcalibur and we find a Pokémon that even with alternate forms it doesn’t stand out either, since while White Kyurem can stand out something, Black Kyurem doesn’t even achieve this goal.

regirock

The first Regi on the top and I can already tell you that it won’t be the only one, since the fact of having put the original trio as the main image of this article is no coincidence. And it is that, being clear, Regirock is a Pokémon that is not too good since his abilities for now do him no favors, these being Pure Body on the one hand (prevents his stats from lowering) and Robustness, which avoids being KOed in one hit, which he does not get much use out of either if we take into account its high defense.

However, what makes him suspend the pass to any team with a note is the fact that he has a better brother in everything, since, for now, the Rock type is characterized by having a wide range of weaknesses, in the same way that its Speed ​​and its Special Defense are so low that any movement in this category could leave it dragging. Honestly there is nothing that stands out.

But worst of all is that whatever role it could fill, Registeel does it better in all, since the Steel type and much more balanced Defense have made it fulfill a much more effective role than Regirock. By far, a Pokémon that will never stand out unless they give it a facelift.

regise

Yeah there was already a Regi and an Ice-type Pokémon on this top, now we have the combination of both, although, to be honest, the doubts of giving this position to Regice or Regirock have been there until the last moment. However, it seems clear what the final decision has been, while it is not for less.

For a start, Regice is weak to the types of her two brothers of generation, being that the Ice type is one of the worst when it comes to defendingwhich added to a very poor Defense (as opposed to a high Special Defense) causes any move in this category to take it away without having the Strength to withstand anything.

And while it is true that on the offensive side it is somewhat more effective than Regirock due to the fact that it can learn many movements such as True Wave, Lightning, Ice Beam and the like, this does not save Regice from the mess, finding here the weakest Ice-type Pokémon among the legendary ones. Or so he would have said in normal situations.

Articuno

It may be that of the three legendary birds it is the favorite of many, since the bearing that Articuno has makes it quite a pretty pokemon to look at. In fact, it has one of the best designs of this generation, but that does not mean that it is the worst of all legendary birdsleading with this to have repeated the same with the Galar forms of this group, although standing out a little more.

To begin with, we are going to point out the obvious, and that is that in a competitive game where Rock Traps and Avalanches are present in all teams, having Articuno on the team is like going with one less Pokémonsince with such weaknesses the worst thing it has is that its role is usually defensive, so being able to use Breath to hold out more and Toxic to weaken the opponent is something very common, but also a role that many other pokemon meet and better.

The worst of all is that offensively it does not stand out too much either, since although its Ice Beam can do a lot of damage, it has nothing to do with other movements, being Gale the one that stands out the most from the Flying type. And he doesn’t even have 100% Accuracy. In other words, a Pokémon that, unfortunately, isn’t very worthwhile on any trainer’s team.

Regigigas

One knows that Game Freak created Regigigas to be bad when in Arceus Pokémon Legends, a game without abilities, they looked for a way for it to have a pseudo-Slow Incense, this being the ability that makes it fall squarely here, since with this his Speed ​​and Attack are halved until after four turns, this being a countdown that resets each time it is changed or removed from the battlefield.

In other words, we have a Pokémon that, without even standing out in its moveset with anything too powerful, is going to need four turns to be decentbeing this something that does nothing more than demonstrate the enormous untapped potential and something that has caused what should be the best of all Regis to fall completely forgotten.

In fact, the only time it has been viable has been when its Ability was combined with Galar Weezing’s Reactive Gas, but if you depend on another common Pokémon on the field to take advantage of Regigigas, turn it off and let’s go. It is for this and much more (including an aberrant and overly complicated method of obtaining) that Regigigas stands as the worst Legendary Pokémon of the entire franchise.