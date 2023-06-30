These big festivals are staying in KT Koti this weekend

How are they going to do that?

The abolition of slavery is commemorated and celebrated on Keti Koti. This year marks exactly 150 years since the end of slavery under Dutch rule. On both Friday and Saturday, during Rolling Loud, the Main Stage will consider commemoration and celebration, respectively.

Friday 30 June is dedicated to the memory of those who fought for freedom and Saturday 1 July celebrates the abolition of slavery.

Festival director Camille Le Rutte told ANP The organization considers it important that visitors to the festival immerse themselves in the theme and thus contribute to awareness of slavery’s past.

The organization has also made a short film on the subject, which will be premiered at the festival. Directed by Sai Wong Loi-sing, the film draws on the unique relationship between hip-hop and healing without digressing to the past.

The film will also be online later. Katie Coty will also be featured on Rolling Loud’s website and social media in the near future.

Festival director Ide Kaufmann says that Down the Rabbit Hole will also pay tribute to Katie Coti this Saturday. Dutchman Bunnyhunna from Ghana will provide two-hour soulful jazz jams on all three days of the festival, and on Saturday it will be all about the holiday.

“They invited several speakers on Saturday who would touch on the topic,” says Kaufman. “And painter Hedgi Tajin painted a shaved ice cream cart, so we celebrate the day a little bit, too.”

Rolling Loud takes place in and around Rotterdam Ahoy. The headliners of the festival are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Lizpaye, Lil Uzi Vert and Glorilla are also in the line-up, among others.

Down the Rabbit Hole takes place at the amusement park De Groene Heuvels in Ivijk and the event features Nigerian singer Burna Boy, among others.

Source: AP

Charles Stoffels Getty Images