These celebrities are the participants of The Dangerous Roads 2022

Curious to know who are the participants of The Dangerous Roads 2022? We list down the famous Dutch people participating in this NPO3 itinerary for you. The past seasons of The Dangerous Roads can be viewed tonight on POWNED on NPO3 starting Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:28 PM.

I originally published this post on Dec 4, 2022. Now that The Dangerous Roads can be seen again in 2023 (from Monday, May 29, 2023), I’ve provided an update.

most dangerous roads 2022

Good news for The Dangerous Roads fans; There is a new season of NPO3 travel show. In each episode, two famous Dutch people who don’t know each other brave the world’s most dangerous roads together. They are amazed by the untouched nature, meet the local population and exchange their luxurious lives for spartan places to live.

season 7 most dangerous roads

In the course of their search, the two participants in The Dangerous Roads 2022 get to know each other better and have beautiful conversations and a friendship is born. But emotions routinely run high when the tricky roads demand unprecedented driving skills. Will the adventurers be able to complete their journey through the wild landscape? In Season 7 of The Dangerous Roads, the celebrities travel through Kosovo, Turkey, Peru, Greece, Morocco, Italy, Costa Rica, and Spain.

Participants Most Dangerous Roads 2022

The following are notable duos participating in The Dangerous Roads in 2022. You see right away which countries the famous Dutch travel to and where you can get to know them. Below we will learn about this in more detail.

Intensivist Diederik Gomers and presenter Emma Wortelboer – Kosovo

Singer Cera and comedian and singer Remko Veldhuis – Turkey (Trabzon and Anatolia)

Actor and rapper Bilal Wahib and presenter Gwen van Poorten – Peru

Former skater Irene Wuest and presenter Roxanne Quant – Greece

Presenter Rutger Castricum and former cyclist Roxane Netemann – Morocco

Racing driver Tom Coronel and rapper Jackin Trill – Italy (The Apennines)

Singer Suzanne Kleiman and actor and screenwriter Peter Stirk – Costa Rica

Football Coach Gertzen Verbeek and Radio DJ Eva Koreman – Spain (Picos de Europa – You also saw we are almost there Season 2022)

Information to participants…

What else do you know about the De Dangerous Roads 2022 participants? We have an overview for you. We have already written about some of the candidates on VlaamsKijken.

During the Corona pandemic, you saw Diedrich Gomers on TV almost every day. Wilma de Reck has recently written an intense book about him.

Emma Wortelboer is the presenter of many different shows, such as Last Family Standing, Date Snap If You’re Older and Staken & Priken.

Serra de Bruin is a singer and comedian; She has already performed with Ronaldo and sung with Justin Bieber.

You know Remko Veldhuis from the duo Veldhuis & Kemper; You previously saw him as the narrator in Scrooge Live. Scrooge Live can be seen again this year. Follow us through the social media channels below and you will not miss anything.

Actor and rapper Bilal Wahib was infuriated on Instagram after an alleged penis incident (in which a minor pulled down his pants at his request). At that time we saw the actor and rapper everywhere and he made various appearances. In late 2022, he will begin slowly working his way back. Whether there are any new acting jobs waiting for him, I cannot dare to say yet. You saw him recently in, for example, Red Light, Meskina, Mocro Mafia and Commando.

Gwen van Poorten is a presenter and recently authored the book Feet in the Socket – #metznallen Nicer life about her burnout. It’s immediately recommended to fans of the Out of Office program (and of course vice versa as well: If you want to learn more about burnout, not only read the book, but watch that new program as well. Maybe Gwen van Poorten would make the Dutch remake).

Irene Wuest recently stopped skating. She is a six-time Olympic champion and an eighteen-time world champion.

Roxanne Quant is a presenter at RUMAG. He is also very popular on Tiktok. You saw him recently in Picture Perfect on the slopes in Argentina and Mart.

Rutger is a presenter at Castricum Pond. You recently saw the presenter as a time trialer in the program De Tijd van Ons Leuven. I find it very interesting that Ruger Kastrikam participates in De Dangerlijkste Wagen with Roxane Netemann, as of course she was also a cyclist and the daughter of the famous cyclist Gerry Netemann.

We currently see Roxane Nettemann on TV as a cycling analyst. She is also a teacher.

Tom Coronel is one of the contestants for whom The Dangerous Road should be a piece of cake. After all, he had already participated in the Dakar. You surely also know him from The Worst Driver in the Netherlands.

Jackin Trill is a rapper; He is under contract with Sony Music and is known for hits such as Kspreyopjebytch, rozeswoesh and Nikes.

You know Susan Clemons from Lois Lane. You also saw him in the documentaries Till Last Gasp and Y Is de Mol 2022.

Peter Stirk is an actor, writer and director. For example, he contributed to Het Klokhuis and Det vaz het Nieuws.

Gertzen Verbeeck is currently looking for work. He was coach at Feyenoord, SC Heerenveen, AZ and FC Twente, among others. In his own words, he no longer wishes to work as a coach in the Netherlands. Biography about Gertzen Verbeek – Straightforward – has recently been published.

Eva Korman is a radio DJ (you may know her from 3FM and 3 to 12). He had previously participated in Expedition Robinson.

See the most dangerous roads

In case you wish to watch The Dangerous Roads 2022 (Season 7) you can tune in to its replay on POWNED from Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:28 PM on NPO3. The episodes can also be viewed on NPO Start and NPO Plus. You can also watch season 5 and season 6 of The Dangerous Roads again here. It’s much easier from the Netherlands. If you want to watch NPO Start or NPO Plus from Belgium, it’s a bit more difficult. It’s not quite so bad though with De Dangerous Wagen: Make sure you have a VPN connection (the one you set for the Netherlands) and then go to the NPO Start website and choose an episode from the fifth, sixth or seventh season. .

Most Dangerous Roads 2023?

Are you looking for new episodes; Do you want to see most dangerous roads 2023? Unfortunately, nothing is clear yet about a possible new season. If we know more, we will definitely update this article and share it via our social media channels below.

* Please note: We work with affiliate links in our articles, where we refer you to partners that we think are of interest to you or that are related to this article.

Stay up to date with the latest news? Follow us on Instagram Join facebook group And sign up for our newsletter.

Support VlaamsKijken?

To make VlaamsKijken possible, we work with Google Ads and affiliate links (if you order via such a link, we will receive a small fee from the respective web shop). If you want to support VlaamsKijken in this way, shop from our partners such as Bol.com, Coolblue and Amazon.nl (As an Amazon partner I earn from qualifying purchases – Trial versions of Amazon Prime Video and Video channels also applies). We also receive a small commission through the link to VPN Netherlands (which we use to make it easy to watch TV across the border).

Signal