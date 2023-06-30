These celebrities have ever dated each other

Chances are you forgot these celebs ever dated each other. Not that we blame you, because often these stars have been in a relationship for many years. By the way, did you know that these celebrities also have the same ex?
While it’s not a lot of essential information for the day, it’s secretly nice to know that these stars once upon a time walked together. We have put together a list of the hottest ex-Hollywood couples for you. Simply because it is possible.
7x Stars You Forgot Were Dating Each Other
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling
Sandra Bullock has had a series of famous ex-boyfriends, Ryan Gosling being one of them. These actors met on the sets of the film kill by numbers In 2002 and they entered into a relationship, despite the big difference in their ages (almost 16 years, version). The couple separated after a year.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin
Before Mila Kunis met her husband Ashton Kutcher, the actress dated Macaulay Culkin (you know, the kid from the Christmas movie) home alone, During their relationship from 2002 to 2011, the couple grew up together, although they did not end up living together. All is well with Mila Kunis, as she now lives in this beautiful farmhouse with Kutcher.
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake were Zero’s hottest couple. The then-34-year-old actress and 25-year-old NSYNC singer met in 2003 and were more than happy to be photographed together. The celebs parted ways in 2007 as friends and that’s a good thing. After their break-up, Diaz and Timberlake got back together shrek-movie. In 2011, these famous ex-stars came back together for the film bad Teacher, In which there were many sexy scenes. Speaking of uncomfortable…
Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan
Long before Jamie Dornan’s success fifty Shades of Grey He had a short relationship with Keira Knightley, an actress at the time. The couple was together between 2003 and 2005. It is speculated that Keira’s success is the reason for the split, but the couple has never confirmed this.
Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson
In 2012, Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson were briefly dating while filming their movie J.Our Queen 2: The Mysterious Island, But this was only short lived. Earlier this year, Vanessa got engaged to American baseball player Cole Tucker, little is known about the Hunger Games actor’s current relationship status.
Katy Perry and John Mayer
The two actors had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2012 to 2015. Reason for separation? Probably both the stars have very busy schedules. Katy Perry is making time for Orlando Bloom in her 2019 schedule. Not surprising, because we will be canceling all of our hiring for this actor immediately. Not much is known about John Mayer’s current love life.
