These have been the best plays from the quarterfinals of the Rising

La Rising reaches its final phase, but that does not mean that we do not continue to enjoy great VALORANT. The clubs continue to give the best they have, looking to get to the final in Torrevieja, and get the coveted trophy.

And because of this, they leave spectacular plays. In each match, the LVP chooses the best ones, so that the fans can enjoy them. In this case, the chosen ones have been the defense of Falcons’ A point with Exerz gaining time so that Rebels won’t defuse and YuNo’s triple with a spectacular flick on Icebox.

The highlights of the quarterfinals

As we have already said, the first move is Yuno’s 3k. Trigger Discipline from UCAM’s Viper, which took down three enemies. I saw first shhhackbut he was approaching from behind, it ended with Kyrrz, then with his namesake and later with Insider, attacking him from Haven.

YuNo lands a brutal 3k against KPI

And that of the Rebels-Falcons is the demonstration that good teamwork can be vital. Exerz bought time while his team planted, finished off Hastack, and then dodged his enemies’ bullets, for them to stay with him. Subsequently Killdream and Circus they also ended up with three enemies, but they couldn’t stop Rebels from beating the bullets. Even so, they did not get to deactivate the spike.