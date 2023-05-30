These Items Are Definitely a Part of Your Summer Wardrobe, According to Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber kicked off summer in southern France last week. For example, she was present at the Formula 1 race in Monaco with girlfriend Justine Skye and husband Justin Bieber, where she immediately gave us a glimpse of her summer, Easy Seems like
Hailey Bieber’s Summer Wardrobe
Last weekend, Hailey Bieber was in the south of France with her friends, including Justine Skye and husband Justin Bieber. In two photos the model shared on Instagram, Hailey shows off her holiday style, which ranges from short miniskirts to comfortable Bermuda shorts to chic tops and jeans. Her favorite looks in one line:
Dancing on a yacht, Hailey appeared in a red and white striped sweater including a off the shoulder Boat neckline and short sleeves adorned with rows of golden buttons, the perfect top for a sunny boat trip. She paired the top with an EB denim miniskirt and black belt with a gold buckle, gold earrings and a matching watch.
In another picture, we see Hailey with a low rise Jeans and a light pink cardigan, which she wore over a black bra. She completed the look with big gold earrings, black sunglasses and a black manicure. In the gallery of pictures, we see Hailey pairing jeans with a number of summer tops.
On the deck of the yacht, Hailey quickly revealed the bikini color for this season: cherry red. She paired the bikini with a wet white shirt which read: got Milk? If it’s up to Hailey, it’ll be the red mini bikini this summer.
