These Metallic Eighties Pants Are a Huge Hit, Thanks to Beyoncé

MC Hammer



Metallic parachute pants became hugely popular in the eighties thanks to rapper MC Hammer. pants are a type of harem pants and turned out to be ideal for energetic dance moves From rapper It became an unlimited fashion hit and at that time everyone was wearing the so-called MC Hammer Pants.

return back



took a while to mc hammer pants, Now known as parachute pants, it made a comeback, but recently stars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been seen wearing them. Not every parachute pant is the same—they range from minimalist to very dressy—which means the trend is being picked up on in different ways. An added benefit: The pants are extremely comfortable due to the lightweight fabric, and are often equipped with handy drawstrings.

Beyoncé reintroduced the trend



And then Beyoncé will appear on May 10, 2023 — at her first Renaissance World Tour concert in Stockholm — in a head-to-toe metallic dress, with yes… metallic parachute pants, Queen Bey’s motto, which at that time applied to rapper MC Hammer, was also: the outfit on stage should be attractive, comfortable and practical. Above all, you should be able to move around freely in it. Spanish fashion house Loewe has the honor of designing a metallic jumpsuit with rhinestones for Beyoncé and her mc hammer pants Shine like never before. The metallic parachute pants were quickly picked up by an arsenal of TikTokers and several fashion brands quickly responded.

how to style?



Finding a balance between roomy and tight is key when you’re dealing with a great deal of volume. We see this in Beyoncé’s tour outfit as well, she pairs parachute pants with a fitted top, allowing her to maintain her waistline. Now, not everyone has a Beyoncé body, but that’s not a problem. Smart styling talk, gives you a stunning look that works for every figure.

For a feminine and cool twist, pair the parachute pants with a T-shirt and blazer, style it with sneakers or heels. Prefer to dress totally casual? Then choose a fitted top, tuck it into trousers – for an added waist – and wear an oversized blouse over it in the form of a cardigan, complete the look with sneakers and you’re done. Do you dare to go all-in with volume? Then choose an oversized chunky knit sweater and wear it over pants, pairing it with sneakers or cool boots. Prefer a bigger waistline? Then work with a wide belt, which gives you the effect of a corset.

radiant glow



Not all of us have Beyoncé’s purse, but if you look smart, you’ll find metallic parachute pants—from cargo models to joggers—for a bargain price. Here are our suggestions:

1. Parachute model €59.95 (costesfashion.com)



metallic parachute pants image cost

2. Parachute Model €45.95 (zara.com)



parachute model picture zara

3. Jogger € 59.99 (shoeby.nl)



metallic joggers picture show

4. Cargo TRF €59.95 (zara.com)



cargo pants picture zara

5. Parachute Model 31044 €139 (Co’Couture via smitmode.nl)



parachute model 31044 image smith mode