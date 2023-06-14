These Metallic Eighties Pants Are a Huge Hit, Thanks to Beyoncé

MC Hammer

Metallic parachute pants became hugely popular in the eighties thanks to rapper MC Hammer. pants are a type of harem pants and turned out to be ideal for energetic dance moves From rapper It became an unlimited fashion hit and at that time everyone was wearing the so-called MC Hammer Pants.

return back

took a while to mc hammer pants, Now known as parachute pants, it made a comeback, but recently stars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been seen wearing them. Not every parachute pant is the same—they range from minimalist to very dressy—which means the trend is being picked up on in different ways. An added benefit: The pants are extremely comfortable due to the lightweight fabric, and are often equipped with handy drawstrings.

Beyoncé reintroduced the trend

And then Beyoncé will appear on May 10, 2023 — at her first Renaissance World Tour concert in Stockholm — in a head-to-toe metallic dress, with yes… metallic parachute pants, Queen Bey’s motto, which at that time applied to rapper MC Hammer, was also: the outfit on stage should be attractive, comfortable and practical. Above all, you should be able to move around freely in it. Spanish fashion house Loewe has the honor of designing a metallic jumpsuit with rhinestones for Beyoncé and her mc hammer pants Shine like never before. The metallic parachute pants were quickly picked up by an arsenal of TikTokers and several fashion brands quickly responded.