These Minecraft Pringles are Suspicious Stew flavored

What does a Suspicious Stew taste like? The collaboration between Pringles and Minecraft allows you to find out with their new potatoes.

Everyone who has eaten a Suspicious Stew in Minecraft You will have wondered two things: what effect will it have and what will it taste like. One of the two will remain clear forever, because Pringles and Minecraft have announced some Suspicious Stew flavored official potatoes.

The Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew (Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew) guarantee a “rich, hearty, flavorful burst of flavor” with which they promise to reveal once and for all what these stews, so well known to the Minecraft community, taste like.

Although they do not guarantee that eating these potatoes can offer the superpowers and advantages that are achieved in the game, what they do guarantee are gifts for the players. From now through July 31, anyone who purchases Minecraft Pringles or other Kellogg’s brand products will be able to get 350 minecoins to buy things in the Minecraft in-game store by redeeming purchase receipts on the KelloggMinecraftPromo.com website.

Unfortunately, said promotion is not available in European territory, since the collaboration has only been announced for America. Will we ever be able to see these suspicious potatoes in our stores?

