These queer icons went to Taylor Swift

leaves, The album was heavily teased in the weeks prior to its release with early releases of some songs. One of those songs was ‘You Need to Calm Down’. In this song, Taylor Swift takes aim at those who… hate messages spread through social media. In the summer of 2019, the seventh studio album of American superstar Taylor Swift, titled ‘, The album was heavily teased in the weeks prior to its release with early releases of some songs. One of those songs was ‘You Need to Calm Down’. In this song, Taylor Swift takes aim at those who…spread through social media. She also champions self-love and stabbing on a global scale LGBTQIA+ Community A welcome heart below the belt. Swift, of course, took one too Video Clip of the song and in it we see some prominent faces of the American LGBTQIA+ community passing through and making a statement in this way.

dexter mayfield

One of the most famous LGBTQIA+ faces we recognize is Dexter Mayfield. she is 38 years old African,American Man An icon in the United States. he is fashion modelprofessional dancer, influencer, youtuber and an inspiration to many young Americans struggling with their sexuality. mayfield broke and class public A lance for models with curvier, but also for more femininity in men.



© Pacific Coast News / Photo News

hayley kiyoko

We’ve also seen Hayley Kiyoko. Kiyoko is an American singer and actress, best known for her role in ‘Velma’.Scooby Doo! the mystery begins‘ (2009) and ‘Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster’ (2010). He has several EPs to his name and in 2018 he released his debut album ‘expectations‘ Outside. Kiyoko is a proud lesbian, but was not always like this. she was afraid in her Adolescence Eventually, his sexual orientation will generate a hatred towards him.



© Image Press/KCS Press/Photo News

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Many people know Jesse Tyler Ferguson as ‘Mitchell Pritchett’ from the popular American series.Modern Family, Ferguson played that role so well that she was nominated five times in a row Amy Prize, the man also participates regularly broadwayMusic and is considered a very important actor in the United States. Interviews show that Coming out Ferguson had a lot of feet in the ground against his father. After all, he had to explain and explain his orientation several times.



© Pacific Coast News / Photo News

Ru Paul

RuPaul is one of America’s most prominent figures LGBTQIA+ Community, The man has his own television show in which he goes in search of the best drag queen: RuPaul’s Drag Race. She is also a well-known drag queen herself and is even referred to as ‘The Drag Queen’ Queen Or Drag Designated. According to Fortune, RuPaul is the most successful drag queen in America. In 2017, Time ranked him among the 100 most influential people in America. she has 12 Amy Prize Won and held in high esteem throughout the entertainment industry.