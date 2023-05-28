These stars and royals are friends with each other

Celebrities and royals, they’re just people. Both kinds of mortals know what it’s like to be in the worldwide spotlight. Favorable cross-pollination occurs more than once. Which royal friends is curious Leonardo DiCaprio? And who are Princess Kate’s celebrity girlfriends?

King Willem-Alexander and Trigentje Oosterhuis Let’s start close to home. Trijntje Oosterhuis has been a friend of Orange for many years. It all started with her father, Hub Oosterhuis, who was a good friend of Prince Claus. That friendship did not pass over to the next generation. The Trijantje Oosterhuis plays a role in the lives of King Willem-Alexander and his children. For example, in 2019, she helped Amalia with her own written Christmas music.

Image © ANP



Prince William and David Beckham It’s no secret that the Beckham family has a close relationship with the British royals. David and Victoria Beckham were invited to the weddings of William and Kate as well as Harry and Meghan. William and David first worked together in 2012 and have since helmed several campaigns together. in an interview with Sir David indicated that William and Harry are “very easy to get along with.”

Image © Getty Images



Princess Kate and Victoria Beckham Not only William, but his wife Kate also counted the Beckhams among their friends. Thanks to the bond between their husbands, Kate and Victoria are also friends, who have clothes as a favorite topic of conversation.

Image © Getty Images



Prince Harry and Elton John, Cara Delevingne, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey … Prince Harry has a well-known circle of friends even before his relationship with Meghan. For example, he’s been hanging out with Cara Delevingne for years, who according to girlfriend Margot Robbie, sent the British royal “drunken messages” at the time. The model denied rumors in 2013 that she was dating Harry. Tom Hardy has also been Harry’s friend for many years. “It’s very personal,” the actor says in a 2018 interview Sir about their friendship. But: “Harry is a fucking legend.” Harry and Meghan have given their high-profile interview to friend Oprah Winfrey. When he fled England, he was sheltered by his friend and actor Tyler Perry. Elton John has played a major role in Prince Harry’s life through his friendship with Princess Diana. Friend and actor Idris Elba was the DJ at their wedding. And Barack and Michelle Obama are also friends with the son of King Charles.

Image © Getty Images



Prince Albert II of Monaco and Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo appears to have been exclusively preoccupied with female beauty, but he also had good friends, including Prince Albert II of Monaco. The two share a shared passion for the environment, which has led to a long-standing friendship. The two gentlemen presented each other with awards on behalf of the charity and were spotted together in New York.

Image © Getty Images



king charles and rod stewart charles and rod go way back, The rock singer was for many years an ambassador for Charles’ charitable organisation, The Prince’s Trust. He has also performed at two family parties: for Queen Elizabeth in 2002 and for Charles himself in 2008. The King also presented Rod with the CBE: Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, an award for his service to society.

Image © Getty Images



Queen Rania and Nicole Kidman Jordan’s Queen Rania and Hollywood star Nicole Kidman reportedly met at a lunch where there was an instant click. In 2009, they were seen together at a dinner party. Nicole was one of those present at the christening of Rania’s daughter.



Read also:

Ellie Goulding enjoys health break with Princess Beatrice

Image © Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Ellie Golding Princess Beatrice, William and Harry’s niece, is friends with singer Ellie Goulding. As per the recent pictures shared by fashion blogger Kelly Eastwood on her social media, the two recently went for a wellness week together. Ellie and Beatrice have not only been good friends for years. The singer is also joined by Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie. That’s why he was invited to Eugenie’s wedding in 2018. The sisters were also present at Elli’s wedding in 2019.

Image © Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Princess Beatrice became friends with Ashton Kutcher through her ex, Dave Clarke. When Ashton got into a relationship with Mila Kunis, it was a big deal even between the actress and the princess. The two have been seen together several times and an Uber driver who reportedly talked about a ride with the company talked about the yacht in his taxi. It is not known whether the couple and their children will still be together in 2023. Perhaps they keep their friendships more behind closed doors now, or family life takes up a lot of their time.