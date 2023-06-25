These TikTok Events Are Coming To Rock Verture

Ray

He had a bright future ahead of him. Ray had already written songs for Ellie Goulding, John Legend and Beyoncé, The artist wrote songs for seven years for a label that kept postponing the release date of her debut album. This happened until one day she decided that she didn’t want to be fooled anymore by following the latest trends on the internet. after reworking your track ‘Escapism’ intensifies, a TikTok trend that spins a song so fast that it stays in your head all day, finally published it on all streaming platforms. Within days she became number one tiktok hit Which broke all the records.

This success story has given him artistic freedom and independence as an artist. This year she finally managed to release her first composition, ‘My 21st Century Blues’which she will perform at Club C Op Thursday 29 June from 19:15 to 20:15 at Rock Werchter,

Gayle

Gayle is Avril Lavigne Of the Tiktok generation. she plays an energetic pop punk sound and emo style Revives the 2000s. He already had the chance to meet the Belgian public with a memorable performance last year pukkelpop, After a 45-minute performance, she thanked the audience by saying “thank you for coming to see a random bitch from TikTok”.

Gail has been making music since the age of ten, but it’s only recently that she’s really found success. He was already seen a year before he went viral on Tiktok American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi, After posting the song on TikTok, he achieved international success in 2021 with ‘abcdefu’. It quickly reached one billion views and was nominated for song of the year. Grammy Awards, She is only eighteen years old and has already opened for My Chemical Romance, Pink and Taylor Swift. She will be at Club C on Thursday, June 29 from 3.30 pm to 4.15 pm.

Ashnikko

The self-described “sad-girl-feminist, bubblegum poo poo music” also found success on TikTok in 2019 thanks to her tracks. ‘Idiot’ in a duet with rapper Young Baby Tate. Her character, inspired by cybergoths and manga culture, is a futuristic pop artist. She pleads for her freedom and women’s liberation over trap beats, and makes her listeners blush with her racy lyrics. His message: “The Patriarchy Down”, You can look forward to an amazing show lasting an hour Thursday 29 June from 5.15pm on the Club C stage.

Sam Fender

Sam Fender became famous going down seventeen In 2021, a letter to that teen when he was 17 years old. In this, he has told how anger took a wrong turn in his life. Music saved him and became his outlet. their harsh lyrics tell the stories true young people Can identify with his generation. in a sense it is Millennial Spokesperson to become.

‘Seventeen Going Under’ became the soundtrack to thousands of videos on TikTok. In it, young users confessed and described traumas, traumatic experiences or abuse they had recovered from as teenagers. that’s a little British Bruce Springsteen And Tom Petty from the TikTok era. Sam Fender will be on the main stage on Thursday, June 29 from 7:30 to 8:30.

rosalia

Catalan singer has become a phenomenon flamenco Modernize for the digital age. She mixes styles and genres, resulting in musical nuggets, all in Spanish. teaser for ‘Despacha’ has been disseminated on TikTok through short clips from the singer’s concerts. The song has become a hit on the platform even before its release. The song didn’t even have a name for a long time, but all the users copied the dance steps.

Initially, Tiktokers titled the song bring a bring, Finally, while in Madrid, the singer asked them to vote for ‘Despecha’ or ‘Lao a lao’. There was a unanimous vote. A few days later, the hit of summer 2022 Completely released on streaming platforms. The superstar will perform at ‘The Barn’ on Sunday, July 2nd from 9:55pm to 11:10pm.



lil nas x

In 2018, 18 year old rapper still unknown. Just a spark flared up on Tiktok and overnight the whole world was humming his lyrics. A very popular user on the forum used an excerpt from the song and dressed himself as a cowboy. The video went viral and the internet was flooded with videos of users singing the chorus Old Town Road copied

Thanks for the app Country hip-hop track ‘Old Town Road’ is an undeniable hit and one of the most listened to songs in the world. this song broke the record mary carey staying at the top of the Billboard charts for nineteen weeks. This Sunday, 2nd July, TikTok Cowboy will be performing a special show on the Main Stage from 7PM onwards.