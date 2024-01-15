These weeks are essential to increase muscle mass and strength after the age of 60

When it is clearly stated that It’s never too late to start physical exercise This is not an empty or meaningless phrase. Similarly, when it is also shared that age is just a number, it is not so. Undoubtedly, the years are heavy, we do not mean to say the contrary, but it is in our hands to try to make old age an important stage with good functional capacity, energy and vitality.

The ideal is that physical activity becomes part of our lifestyle from childhood and, although this is usually the case, as the years go by, many people gradually abandon it until they find themselves living a sedentary lifestyle. Don’t throw it into your arms. What if there is shortage of time, what if there is work, what if there are family responsibilities… excuses that sound like excuses And this leads nowhere except self-deception.

By this we don’t mean that you can’t enjoy a longer life, but there are likely to be more health issues and more health problems associated with it. disability risk, But even if we have fallen into extreme carelessness, you should know once again that it is never too late. Neither for you nor for the people around you.

if you want to live a long life, do physical exercise. If you want to live a better life then do physical exercise. If you want to be more functional, train strength. If you want more vitality, train strength. Even if you’ve reached the point where you think there’s little you can improve or have nothing else to do because of your age, science insists on refuting you.

A reality that invites action

and a recent work published International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism It confirms what we introduced at the beginning: it’s never too late and age is just a number. But before addressing the work’s findings, let’s put things in perspective.

The latest population estimates estimate that The number of people aged 80 and over has tripled globallyfrom 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050, and aging leads to loss of skeletal muscle and strength and decreased physical performance, reducing the ability to perform activities of daily living and quality of life. Is.

For this reason, it is important to develop effective strategies that support Maintenance of skeletal muscle mass and strength throughout life, thereby preventing the development of sarcopenia and associated morbidity and functional decline within the elderly population. However, a reasonable doubt arises: is this possible?

And that’s the question an international team has tried to answer. To date it is well documented that resistance exercise training increases muscle mass, strength, and function in older adults (65–75 years), but it was not well known what happens after that age. And the results are, to say the least, surprising.,

In this sense, researchers Increased effectiveness of this type of training With targeted whole-body exercises to increase muscle mass and strength and improve functional ability in older adults aged 65 to 75 compared to older adults aged 85+.

Is it possible to improve greatly at an older age?

participants exercised for three days 12 weeks The training program ran and the main conclusion the experts reached was that both groups increased muscle mass, strength and physical performance without any apparent difference.

In fact, as Marcos Vazquez, creator of Fitness Revolucionario, shared in a post, the results were even better in a group of adults over the age of 85. ,By stopping using it we lose a lot of physical capacity “It’s never too late to start,” says the expert, who sums up the issue with a phrase you may have heard before: “It’s never too late to start.”

So that, in just three months You can see significant results that can make a difference when the time comes. If, in addition to the strength routine, which does not have to exceed 20 or 30 minutes of walking, we also include a little aerobic activity, such as walking at a good pace, we will further enhance the health benefits. And we will feel much better.

