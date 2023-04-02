These were the 21 best video games of 2016

It is the year of Overwatch, Dark Souls 3, Dishonored 2, Gears of War 4 or Uncharted 4 among many others.

2016 was a tremendous year For all fans of video games. from the award-winning Overwatch that gave way to a very epic number of playable characters until the expected and tearful conclusion of Uncharted (for which I keep crying, everything is said).

It was a time of return of old legends as we could see with the return of Doom and we felt, like never before, what a hellish frenzy was (get it?). But also we rediscovered the dark narrative that has always made shine Dark Souls As paradoxical as it may sound.

In conclusion we had a year full of masterpieces that continue to resonate in our hearts. There were video games of all kinds. From controversial as final fantasy xv to small hidden jewels that shone with their own light as Inside . Making a list of the 20 best video games of an entire year is a complex task, so we would love you to join us in this fun reminiscent trip. What were your favourites?

