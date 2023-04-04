These were the best April Fool’s pranks

It’s that day of the year again. When it comes to video games, sometimes things are taken to another level when a prank turns out to be the real thing, and it seems to have happened yet again this year, this time with Sega murdering sonic the hedgehog (seriously) and some other fun ads.

Of course, this has a history since that legendary joke in which the magazine EGM shared the secret of how to unlock Sheng Long in Street Fighter II until the announcement this year of the God of War: Definitive Collection.

These are the best jokes we saw the weekend that took place april fool’s:

The remastering of the games of Legend of Zelda that appeared for the console Phillips CD-i. I think that Nintendo, rather than remastering these crap, prefers to forget that they ever existed, this is not going to happen.

sega kills sonic the hedgehog:But who hates sonic? According to this news, everyone complains about the existence of the famous blue hedgehog and SEGA decided to listen to the fans to finally please them. At least in the video game Sonic’s Murder which would be available for free at Steam. Perhaps best of all, it was her own SEGA who posted the trailer for the game.

the mind behind Bayonetta, Hideki Kamiya, is back with his latest announcement. In the past, some of the Platinum reveals on this day have turned into actual game releases later on.

In other words, there may be an actual game somewhere inside this latest announcement. Here is the fake press conference:

special edition drink Metroid Prime call Prime Hydration It will hit the Australian market. Nintendo news site Vooks.net collaborated with a couple of famous YouTubers to announce the Prime Hydration Drink. Very well put together this joke.

Exclusive: Special Edition Metroid Prime, Prime Hydration Drink announced https://t.co/dbKYYfNLiR pic.twitter.com/Se2usu3hDm — Vooks (@vooksdotnet) March 31, 2023

list of achievements Steam for Dolphin the emulator Game Cube which was recently announced will be available for free on Valve’s platform.

We’ve read many of your comments regarding the Steam release of Dolphin. And there’s one feature many of you have been asking about… Prepare yourself for Steam Achievements for Dolphin! Hand-crafted to show off your best emulator skills.https://t.co/wDBiwrZSYL pic.twitter.com/vaSpIJIneB — Dolphin Emulator (@dolphin@dolphin-emu.org) (@Dolphin_Emu) April 1, 2023

The invasion of Lechonks to the official site of pokemon company. Probably the most popular pokemon of Scarlet & Violet filled the screen of the official site but, well, they say that a picture is worth a thousand words:

Overwatch 2 and his crazy eyes This is already a classic, every first of April, the characters of Overwatch they have gigantic, dancing eyes, the kind you can buy at haberdashery and gift and craft shops to glue anywhere. On this occasion, even the robot that you push in the control events had eyes and the payloads as well. Not to mention that Moira yell KAME-HAME-HA from time to time when executing his ultimate.

Say hello to flying tanks and spring-loaded kicks 🦶 Check out the VERY serious patch notes to see the updates to all our Heroes’ ability kits in Arcade Mode only (for now) ✨ 👀https://t.co/i04TAxw51R pic.twitter.com/h5897MJQWg —Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 31, 2023

PowerWash Simulator X Vampire Survivors the developer behind Power Wash Simulator took this to the extreme by announcing an exclusive for Ouya and Stadia.

Sonic’s Speed ​​Dating ok, I see the relationship in the speed, and the truth is that the images look very good. SEGA HARDlight announced a new lightning dating game starring sonic.

A sneak peek at our new, exciting, and ambitious narrative-driven game. A wholesome experience where you can forge new relationships with your favorite characters from the Sonic Universe. Sonic Speed ​​Dating. Coming early 2024 💜 pic.twitter.com/3qWK7Xzv7V — SEGA HARDlight (@SEGAHARDlight) April 1, 2023

But perhaps the best joke, and the one that could have possibly set the world on fire, was IGN announcing that Nintendo was adding the voice actors from the movie. Super Mario Bros. to the original games in a version for Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo is adding the voice actors from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to some of its biggest games through Nintendo Switch Online, with the option to have Chris Pratt’s voice in the original Super Mario Bros., and Jack Black’s Bowser in Mario Odyssey. https://t.co/0chdVE8ZnA pic.twitter.com/9FJToLFfjm —IGN (@IGN) April 1, 2023

Via: Twitter