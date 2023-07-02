These were the best concerts of the 3rd Rock Werchter Day

Fred again.. ★★★★★



Popular again in Fred’s set… is the moment the British producer – accompanied by hits from Ed Sheeran – walks into the center of The Barn to bang out ‘Jungle’ and ‘Rumble’ as Floyd Mayweather Jr Went. Who sold a good left back to Firmin Kratts. The public reaction was extreme. Six security personnel dived towards Fred Gibson’s equipment, so that his sampler and tripod would not be blown off the tent by the fracturing of the tectonic plate.



Fred again.. image koen kepens

Sigur Rós ★★★★☆



The old form of Sigur Rós is back. From the early decade, when we saw the band playing support for Radiohead in a tent, on the Werchter meadow, for its Kid A Tour. In 2023 we see and hear again the Icelandic Druids who paralyzed our integral part in the AB in Brussels in November 2000. The show is etched in our memories. The same magicians, yes, they still exist.



Sigur Ros. Image © Stefan Temmermann

Oscar and the Wolf ★★★★☆



Max Colombi dominates the stage, moving like a dancer, performing spectacular theatrics, such as when he sways after a thunderous ‘Joaquim’, overwhelmed with emotion, in perfect time with ‘Nostalgic Bitch’ to come back. “Who am I?” He was surprised. The rule applies with Oscar and Wolf: It’s not because he’s acting that he’s not being honest, it’s because Oscar and Wolf are acting.



Oscar and the Wolf. Image © Stefan Temmermann

Danielle Ponder ★★★★☆



At age 39, Danielle Ponder quit her job as a lawyer and signed her first record deal. That was barely 5 years ago. Today she is flying across the globe as one of the most promising soul artists of the moment. At Clubi C he presided over a joyous Eucharist, where even a broken heart tasted like sweet manna.



Danielle Ponder. image koen kepens

Interpol ★★★★☆



“Interpol is happy these days”, we wrote after their set at Best Kept Secret, and three weeks later that hasn’t changed. But his songs still reflect a cold sadness, although sometimes they also contain an irresistible beauty. Then a main stage in the middle of the afternoon is no gift, and yet Paul Banks (vocals), Daniel Kessler (guitar), Sam Fogarino (drums) and those two others (bass and keys) open it up with great dedication. . In return, he delivered a set that made sadness sexy again.



Interpol. image koen kepens

black wave.



That blackwave came from an oversupply of radio hits. One of the smartest pop groups in our country. ‘Bittersweet Baby’ was one of them. The Curtis Mayfield-esque falsetto soul of ‘Recluse’ too. You really thought you were enthusiastic hippies, clapped with joy and gave a sense of togetherness that was already bubbling up invisibly KumbayaRatio.



black wave. image koen kepens

sophie bump ★★★★☆



sophie bump got us the greta gerwigs soundtrack barbieFilm writing. silly? uhu, pleasant? Ahh! Sophie is like percussion fireworks, a handgun, a pleasant fart: the only reason they exist is to pop.



20230701 Werchter Belgium: Rock Werchter, Sophie Bump Image © Stefan Temmermann