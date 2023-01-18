These were the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store in 2022

Sony has published its annual report of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store, both for the United States, Canada and Europe, and for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

As you probably won’t be surprised, FIFA 23 was the most downloaded game in Europe, both on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In Canada and the United States, on the other hand, the first position is taken by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

God of War Ragnarök has also been well received on PlayStation 5, being the third most downloaded of 2022 in Europe and the second in the United States and Canada. It wasn’t as successful, however, among PlayStation 4 users, where it only ranked 15th in Europe and 9th in the US and Canada.

Elden Ring, on the other hand, is in fourth position on PlayStation 5 across all territories. In the US/Canada it remains in fourth place also on PlayStation 4, but in Europe it falls a bit, to ninth.





The most downloaded PSVR games are the same for all territories: first is Beat Saber, second is Job Simulator, and third is Superhot VR.

In free-to-play territory, on the other hand, Fall Guys takes the top spot, and Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 hold onto second place.

You can see the complete list at this link.

Top PS5 games:

USA/Canada Europe one Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 God of War Ragnarok Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 NBA 2K23 God of War Ragnarok 4 elden ring elden ring 5 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V GRAND TOURISM 7 7 FIFA 23 cyberpunk 2077 8 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 9 GRAND TOURISM 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2

Top PS4 games:

USA/Canada Europe one Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 4 elden ring Minecraft 5 NBA 2K23 FIFA 22 6 red dead redemption 2 red dead redemption 2 7 NBA 2K22 among us 8 Madden NFL 23 The Last of Us Part II 9 God of War Ragnarok elden ring 10 FIFA 23 The Forest

Top PSVR games:

USA/Canada Europe one Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordman VR Sniper Elite VR 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Swordman VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 8 GORN Batman: Arkham VR 9 Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine 10 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Astro Bot Rescue Mission

