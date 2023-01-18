These were the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store in 2022

Sony has published its annual report of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store, both for the United States, Canada and Europe, and for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
As you probably won’t be surprised, FIFA 23 was the most downloaded game in Europe, both on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In Canada and the United States, on the other hand, the first position is taken by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
God of War Ragnarök has also been well received on PlayStation 5, being the third most downloaded of 2022 in Europe and the second in the United States and Canada. It wasn’t as successful, however, among PlayStation 4 users, where it only ranked 15th in Europe and 9th in the US and Canada.
Elden Ring, on the other hand, is in fourth position on PlayStation 5 across all territories. In the US/Canada it remains in fourth place also on PlayStation 4, but in Europe it falls a bit, to ninth.
The most downloaded PSVR games are the same for all territories: first is Beat Saber, second is Job Simulator, and third is Superhot VR.
In free-to-play territory, on the other hand, Fall Guys takes the top spot, and Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 hold onto second place.
You can see the complete list at this link.
Top PS5 games:
|USA/Canada
|Europe
|one
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|FIFA 23
|2
|God of War Ragnarok
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|3
|NBA 2K23
|God of War Ragnarok
|4
|elden ring
|elden ring
|5
|Madden NFL 23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|GRAND TOURISM 7
|7
|FIFA 23
|cyberpunk 2077
|8
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Horizon Forbidden West
|9
|GRAND TOURISM 7
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|10
|Dying Light 2
|Dying Light 2
Top PS4 games:
|USA/Canada
|Europe
|one
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|FIFA 23
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Minecraft
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|4
|elden ring
|Minecraft
|5
|NBA 2K23
|FIFA 22
|6
|red dead redemption 2
|red dead redemption 2
|7
|NBA 2K22
|among us
|8
|Madden NFL 23
|The Last of Us Part II
|9
|God of War Ragnarok
|elden ring
|10
|FIFA 23
|The Forest
Top PSVR games:
|USA/Canada
|Europe
|one
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|Swordman VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|6
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Swordman VR
|7
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|8
|GORN
|Batman: Arkham VR
|9
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Arizona Sunshine
|10
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Top free-to-play games (PS4/PS5):
|USA/Canada
|Europe
|one
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|2
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0
|Fortnite
|4
|MultiVersus
|MultiVersus
|5
|Overwatch 2
|Overwatch 2
|6
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|7
|Rocket League
|eFootball 2023
|8
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Apex Legends
|9
|rec room
|rumbleverse
|10
|rumbleverse
|rec room