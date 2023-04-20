“They are killing the game”: Pokémon GO players lose hope that changes will come after several weeks of protests against Niantic – Pokémon GO

Niantic’s lack of reaction to fan complaints, many players give for Pokémon GO for a hopeless case.

The players of Pokémon GO have passed from anger to pessimism, and that is some of the worst possible news for any video game. The changes introduced by Niantic in recent months have given rise to multiple complaints from a community that now not only feels that their favorite game is a bit more hostile, but also that the devs don’t even seem interested in listening to them. Playable issues are easy to fix, but loss of trust is a different story. With each passing minute, some users internalize the disappointment of their peers more.

Pokémon GO players no longer trust Niantic

Following the changes to the remote raid system and other functions that allowed you to enjoy Pokémon GO without leaving home During the time of the health crisis, many players claim that the game is emptier. The problem is especially serious with raids. Users explain how, after the elimination of the possibility of participating remotely , even in the most densely populated areas it is difficult to unite a group to participate in them. “I live in downtown Toronto. Yes, Toronto (…) is the largest city in Canada. I haven’t been able to find a single person in a raid all weekend,” explained one user.

This has meant that even players who do not have problems playing away from home have seen their experience worsen because they needed those who used the remote raids. When this ‘raid’ format existed, it wasn’t always easy to have large enough groups, but now it’s almost impossible. In this sense, the players ask –already without too much hope– that at least a matchmaking system be included in which you have to be present in the raid to participate, but that you can join players far from you. There have been other ideas and suggestions as well, but the problem is that everything happened while Niantic did as if nothing.

“Go away buddy. Until the game gets better, I’m giving you the vacation you deserve.” This ‘meme’ accumulates more than 2,200 likes on Reddit in just a few hours.

The developers of Pokémon GO have opted for the strategy of cover your eyes and keep going. This situation has not been helped by the fact that the last event appeared with some programming errors. What on another occasion would be anecdotal, this time becomes more gasoline for an uncontrolled fire. The environment of one of the friendliest video games that exists has become toxic. Players mistrust the developers and complain about the constant appearance of bugs or other problems. “They are really killing the game, I see very few players now. Very sad,” said another player.





Pokémon GO still has a committed community, and it’s impossible for the game to run out of users overnight. Even more so if we take into account that it is part of the daily life of many players. However, from Niantic they will have to commit to some changes. After all, they just announced a new video game in collaboration with Monster Hunter and this doesn’t seem like a very profitable marketing campaign.

