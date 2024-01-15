They arrested Chuy Montana’s killer: He killed him for singing love songs, BC Prosecutor’s Office told

Jesús Nolberto Cardenas Velázquez, also known as Chuy Montana, was found dead in Tijuana, Baja California.

The head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Baja California, María Elena Andrade, confirmed the arrest of the alleged murderer of Corridos Tumbados singer Jesús Nolberto Cárdenas Velázquez, better known Chuy Montana, Which happened on February 7 in a hotel in Tijuana.

At a press conference, the prosecutor recounted to an interpreter part of the events that took place that night. scarface porte And chanel powder Located in Dubai Motel Rosarito Beach.

According to the investigation by the State Investigation Agency (AEI), Chuy Montana Went to a party with “friends” at which alcohol and drugs were consumed, and which involved an argument with one of the attendees who did not like the singer’s song love songs,

Kevin Alejandro “N” would be the one who got upset Chuy Montana, which led to an argument that ended in the musician being beaten who was then handcuffed, taken out of the motel and murdered. Both Kevin and the other potential criminals were arrested by the Baja California IEA.

a day after the murder of Chuy MontanaKevin Alejandro “N” may have taken the life of his friend and driver, Miguel Pavon, whose body was allegedly left next to a signed drug message. Arellano Felix Cartel: “Stay on the hose, you sons of motherfuckers.”

Various interviews have been revived on social networks that still resonate with his death. Credit: Vivanspire (TikTok).

Baja California prosecutor’s statements contradict earlier versions of the singer’s murder Lie down, Which suggested that the reason behind the crime was alleged retaliation for some of the topics raised by Chuy Montana.

These hypotheses are supported by the drug paraphernalia found next to Miguel Pavon’s body, however, journalist Rosario Mosso said it may have been a “distraction” to mislead authorities as to who was actually responsible for the crime. Is.

According to the podcast owner “Free like the wind”, Chuy Montana and his friends attended a meeting with people associated with Sinaloa Cartel –He says these meetings were routine, but between 04:00 and 06:00 on the morning of Wednesday, February 7, things may have become unclear.

Other friends somehow managed to get out Dubai Motel, but Chuy Montana and his driver would have been forced to keep “singing” for the attendees; Bystanders warned the singer’s relatives about the danger he might face, but it was too late as his body was found next to the road a few hours later: his hands still on. He was tied and had signs of illness. torture.

Chuy grew up on the Montana streets. After his success, he used to display himself carrying a firearm on social networks.

After his murder, the singer who worked side by side with the same record label ruled forceDetails of his life in the music world also emerged, but particularly those related to corridos tumbados and drug trafficking.

Since she had alleged relationships with men sinaloa cartelEven to be able to work in Tijuana one has to pay a “floor fee”, as Chuy Montana himself explains in the podcast. “Smokecast.”

In the style of corridos tumbados, Chuy Montana In some of his songs he sang about his “luxuries and luxurious life”; No need to tell the lyrics marlboro whitein which he details his belief “Escape from death” And he escaped those attacks unscathed thanks to the armor of his truck, the “white one.”

That “life of luxury” was a lie – according to one of Chuy’s sisters interviewed by Margarito Music -: They paid him $416 biweekly, He slept in a small room inside an ordinary house, “he was not a millionaire and he was never dependent on any cartel or mafia.”