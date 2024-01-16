They capture blowjobs on video on the Malecon in Havana (+ video)

A video circulating on social networks has attracted public attention showing a couple leaning against the wall of the Malecón in the middle of a public street, practicing oral sex. This act was done without any regard or concern for passersby or neighbors.

The Havana Boardwalk is famous for being a symbol of Cuba’s capital as well as a place where anything can happen.

Although the heroes of this video have not been officially identified, which some have classified as adult content, the episode has caused a wave of comments and jokes on the Internet. Journalist and activist Héctor Machado Cocho and many social media users have made humorous comments, reflecting a mixture of humor and surprise at the incident.

However, some Internet users have taken the opportunity to highlight the positive aspects, pointing out that, despite the event being held in a public space, it represents a change in the type of news that is usually reported. Far from the more serious topics, come from Cuba. Like hunger or oppression. This approach emphasizes humanity and the desire to live fully despite circumstances.

Regardless of potential legal or social consequences, the Malecón wall has witnessed displays of unbridled passion that have confirmed its reputation as a place of expression of the Cuban people’s deepest and most diverse emotions.