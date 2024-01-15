They claim that these Anker headphones, which have been reduced to US$ 49, are better than AirPods

Immerse yourself in your world with these incredibly effective noise-canceling headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

Did you know that some studies have shown that the world is becoming increasingly noisier? Increase in decibels is becoming a common thing between vehicles, urban bustle and population growth. What should a person sensitive to that environmental noise do? Simple: Buy a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Headphones They can reduce noise levels by up to 98% and are on sale at over 50% off on Amazon. They are also a great alternative to AirPods.

Fifty hours of battery life is enough to listen to over 1,000 songs or 25 feature films, which isn’t bad at all.

US$49 US$100 at AmazonUS$59 US$79 in newegg

Why are they a good investment?

These headphones regularly cost $100 More than 50% off, This is the lowest price this model from Anker has ever seen, so if you were still unsure, now is the best time to buy them.

Why do you need them?

These headphones are worth their weight in gold, although they probably don’t weigh much. They will allow you to isolate yourself from the world and enjoy your private music session, especially when you take into account their incredible battery life. you would have Total 50 hours playback, Those are divided into 10 hours on a single charge and four additional hours on a 10-minute charge, plus multiple recharges with the case.

Anker headphones have an ergonomic design, so they are very comfortable For long listening sessions. Soundcore notes that they’re smaller than their other active noise canceling models, which means they may be a little loose if you have slightly larger ears, but people with smaller ears will love them.

However, what is its main and most notable feature? 98% reduction in environmental noise. This is definitely enough to stop the noisy passengers sitting behind you on the plane. do you hear that? No, you won’t even hear the crickets.

What do the reviews say?

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers call theirs Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Headphones They are a five star purchase.

One fan said, “I love these headphones.” “Every time I wear them I think: Hey, they’re so beautiful. I seriously give them six out of five stars.

Another man swapped Apple for Anchor. “I haven’t had to put them on once and they feel and fit amazing. “I literally stopped using my AirPods because of these.”

“These headphones are great,” another person shared. “Definitely worth downloading the app to test sound tuning. This really makes a difference in the sound quality as it tailors it to your hearing ability. “I like them much more than AirPods.”

“The only downside is that they fit into my ears too easily, so I have to adjust them all the time so they don’t fall out,” wrote one Fit fan. “I wear them on walks, but I wouldn’t wear them for a run or a workout.”

