They condemn the murder of a Cuban woman in Las Tunas

A Cuban woman was reportedly murdered in the eastern province of Las Tunas earlier this week.

As YouTuber Niover Licia reports, the incidents took place in the provincial capital of Becerra and the fatal victim responded to the name of Martina Hernandez.

The alleged murderer was her husband, Cuban Ramiro Garcés Estupiñon, who decided to hang himself after committing the crime.

In 2023, more than 80 femicides were recorded on the island. In December, independent observatories confirmed a sexual crime against this Cuban mother living in Bains, Holguín province.

“We regret a new case of femicide in Cuba, linked to a disappearance, bringing the total number of femicides recorded in 2023 to 81,” he said.

“We have confirmed the femicide of Yamilet de Jesus Dominguez Torres (Yami), 36, at her home in Bains, Holguín, where her body was buried on December 13 after being reported missing on November 24. “Our condolences. Are. “To her surviving young son, to her mother and siblings, and to her friends and community who did so much to search for her,” the note said.

Feminists raised questions on crime. “We cannot fail to point out the urgency in this matter for independent bodies to demand investigative work of the PNR, and for it to be accountable for its work to citizens and answer for the consequences of bad practices and inaction. “At the same time, there is a need to create an action protocol in case of disappearance, which is confirmed in the videos on social networks of searches conducted by officials and citizens for Yamelyat.”