They confirm the presence of microplastics in the brain – Health and Wellness

They can’t be seen with the naked eye, but they are everywhere, from the water we drink to the air we breathe. Scientists have confirmed the presence of microplastics in practically every corner of the human body, including the brain. This is what is known so far about its effects:

A lifestyle that ‘poisons’

Plastic, which is ubiquitous in today’s lifestyle, slowly disintegrates into very small particles that eventually scatter everywhere: they have been found from the summit of Everest to the Mariana Trench 10 kilometers below the surface of the ocean.

When their diameter is less than 5 millimeters (mm) researchers call them microplastics and when it is less than 0.001 mm nanoplastics, in both cases the sizes are unobservable to the human eye.

The human body, like many other living beings, is becoming a ‘repository’ for these plastic micro-particles, which, due to their size, have a great capacity to invade organs and tissues.

A study by the Australian University of Newcastle, conducted by the NGO WWF, estimated that an average of 5 grams of plastic enters the body each week through what we eat or the air we breathe, a card Is equal to. ,

Its presence has been confirmed in the placenta, breast milk, lungs, liver, spleen, kidney, blood or brain.

a challenge to science

Extracting, characterizing and quantifying micro- and nanoplastics in the human body and understanding their effects is a challenge of enormous complexity that science is just beginning to explore.

“At the research level we are practically facing a blank canvas,” emphasized Jamie Ross, a neuroscientist at the University of Rhode Island, in an interview with EFE, who is among the pioneers in shedding light on the impact of microplastics on the brain of children. Is considered one of the. Rats.

Ross confessed that she became a scientist with the aim of helping answer the question of why different environmental factors lead to two genetically identical twins, one of whom develops Parkinson’s and the other not.

Or in other words, what causes Parkinson’s, the neurological disorder that is on the rise today, when the person suffering from it has no genetic predisposition.

In a series of experiments with rats, in which they fed them water laced with marker-laced microplastics for three weeks, Ross and his team found that these particles crossed the brain’s blood-brain barrier, causing inflammation similar to dementia, and Appears changes similar to those of the people who suffer from them.

How do they escape brain control

A nearly parallel investigation led by the University of Vienna found that the smallest nanoplastics cross this biological barrier just two hours after ingestion.

“Proving that microplastics cross the blood-brain barrier is a very relevant fact; we are talking about a highly selective and regulated permeability barrier to protect our brain, allowing only those Must surpass that,” insists the cell biology researcher. José Antonio Morales-Garcia in an interview with the Complutense University, EFE.

In a healthy person, when nerve tissue becomes inflamed, the immune system fights the agent that caused this inflammation and everything returns to normal.

The problem with diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s is that inflammation becomes chronic and destroys a specific type of neurons in each case, in the case of Parkinson’s the dopamine (which causes motor symptoms), and in the case of Alzheimer’s A type of neurons, called cholinergic, that control short-term memory in the hippocampus.

Science has already been able to confirm that, once they trick the brain’s ‘protective arch’ and enter it, microplastic particles cause sustained and prolonged inflammation in the same areas. do, which give rise to changes like those. Of these diseases.

Despite the enormous complexity of progress in this field, research with rats, the most commonly used animal in neuroscience, has also shown that these particles influence communication between neurons and the production of neurotransmitters.

The result would be similar to someone whose mobile keyboard has been inadvertently altered and is incomprehensible when it comes to typing their message, the Complutense researcher exemplifies.

enough evidence to stop

Beyond the findings known so far, science still has a whole canvas to paint to paint a clearer image of how these little plastic challenges cross the brain’s protective barrier and their life cycle once inside. what happens.

Although scientific information is still limited, researchers have advised that there is “enough evidence” to avoid exposure to plastic pollution as much as possible, and that we should avoid everything made or wrapped with this material if it is not strictly necessary. Leave the thing. ,

Source: EFE Agency