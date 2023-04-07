Pokémon is one of the most popular animated series in the world, which is why some brands have carried out various strategies.

Data from a Statista investigation shows that Pokémon is the most valuable media franchise in the world.

Mexico is the third country in all of Latin America where more alcohol is consumed, with 60 liters of beer per year per capita.

From the creators of the “licuachelas”, “kittychelas”, among other inventiveness, now comes the “Pikachela” beer, made by the creativity of a business that, thanks to this, has begun to gain presence on Instagram and in the vast digital terrain.

More than 20 years have passed since Pokémon aired, becoming, to this day, one of the most popular animated series in the world, even forming part of pop culture in several countries.

Pokémon came out in the year 1996 and, since then, it has become one of the most attractive and iconic cartoons of the last two decades.

As of today, it is one of the most powerful franchises and its fan base continues to grow, where its mobile video game, Pokémon Go, has taken much of the responsibility.

Even, There are those who compare the popularity of Pokémon with that generated by cartoons such as The Simpsons, South Park, among others, in which certain winks or references have been made in some of its chapters.

On the other hand, let’s not forget the series of alliances that some brands have carried out with the traditional characters of Pokémon, such as “Pikachu”, “Charmander”, among others. Converse is one of the many brands that have joined the anime boom.

They create the beer “Pikachela” and business conquers “otakus” in networks

It has always been said that Mexico is a country of great inventiveness, which is why people constantly talk about the famous “Mexican ingenuity” and this is shown from different perspectives, whether in food, beverages or other more complex initiatives.

In this sense, we also talk about the Mexican consumer, who is generally very open to trying new or “exotic” thingsas it happens with the “Dorilocos” or, even, in alcoholic beverages, a reason that has led him to develop viral products such as “babochela”, “karelychela”, among others, which are nothing more than drinks made by hand. Frosty beer base with chamoy, served in a container, shall we say, striking.

In fact, official data says that Mexico is the third country in all of Latin America where the most alcohol is consumed, with 60 liters of beer per year. per capita.

Taking these data into account, it is not surprising that, now, a business has decided to “experiment” and create its own beer “Pikachela”, that is, an ordinary michelada, but served in a container with the figure of the character of Pokemon.

The initiative of this “Pikachela” caused a great sensation on social networks, thanks to a Reel published on Instagram, which already has more than three million views and has conquered an important fan base.

Beyond creativity, what is clear, once again, is that the Mexican consumer has the ability to try practically all kinds of productsespecially if these are based on alcoholic beverages.

