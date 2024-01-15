They define the cross for the quarter-finals in the Champions League

The matches for the quarter-finals of the Champions League have been defined and the most fascinating is the one that the most recent champions of the tournament will have.

real Madrid And Manchester City The Champions League quarter-finals will feature a repeat of last season’s semi-finals, with barcelona will come forward kilian mbappe And this psgHe atlético de madrid play with him Borussia Dortmund German and armory And this Bayern Munich They will complete the picture.

Despite the fact that UEFA carried out a pure draw, the three Spanish teams did not meet in the quarter-finals and only by passing this round would two of them, Atlético and Barça, meet in the semi-finals. By reaching these, Real Madrid will become the winner of the match between the English armory And this bayern German.

Atlético de Madrid or Barcelona will serve as home teams in the final to be held at Wembley Stadium (London) on 1 June.

The quarter-final fixtures will see Pep Guardiola return to the Santiago Bernabéu for another year and Luis Enrique Martínez return to Barcelona as PSG coach, as well as Kylian Mbappé, always morbid reunions, especially when the English beat the Whites as ‘champions’. Was out ‘last year.

Matches defined for the quarter-final matches of the Champions League. espn

Apart from the head-to-head between the Norwegians erling holland and English Jude BellinghamHe real madrid city They will face the two previous champions, the Englishmen, who defeated Inter to win their first title a year ago, and the Whites, fourteen-time champions, last facing Liverpool in 2022.

The Manchester men are in the quarter-finals for the seventh consecutive season after eliminating Copenhagen, and they have overcome this stage in the last three seasons, last against Bayern, last against Dortmund and in 2021-2022 against Atlético.

After getting rid of Leipzig in the round of 16, the team carlo ancelotti, They have also got past the quarter-finals in the last three seasons and the last season they failed to reach this stage in 2019-20, it was City who knocked them out in the round of 16.

is different from real MadridHe barcelona The move to the semi-finals will be played against PSG in their stadium, with Barça returning to the quarter-finals after a four-year drought by defeating Naples.

reunite with luis enrique and the possible “white” future of mbappe, They add incentive to the clash by a desire for revenge for the Parisians, who still remember Barca’s comeback seven years ago with a 6-1 thrashing of the club that knocked them out after winning 4-0 in Paris.

He atlético de madrid He avoided the big “coconut” in his return to the quarter-finals, a stage he reached for the last time in the 2021–22 campaign, when Manchester City This saw them eliminated, and followed the disappointment of falling in the group stage last year.

This time he is doing so with great gusto as he played a key role in the brilliant comeback against Inter at the Metropolitano two days ago to tie the tie and save a penalty. memphis depay And jan oblakConverted into a fort for Diego Pablo Simeone of Argentina.

The Rojiblanco Stadium will host the first leg against Borussia Dortmund German, “fourth of”Bundesliga“And the executioner of psv eindhoven In the eighth. The team was led by a German edin terzic Reaches the quarterfinals after an impressive group stage, finishing in first place despite running psgHe Milan And this Newcastle.

The quarterfinal draw will be completed by the teams of Arsenal and Bayern Munich mikel arteta And thomas tuchel Head-to-head, classified after defeating porto still lazio, Respectively, with epic and penal in the first case.

Two stops at the Spanish International David Raya The matches against the Portuguese were decisive for Arsenal to play their first quarter-final after fourteen years, having last lost at this stage to Barcelona in the 2009–10 season.

Bayern, second in the Bundesliga and with harry kane As a side, it is looking to reach the quarterfinals, a hurdle it has not been able to overcome in the last three seasons, the last time against champions Manchester City.

quarter finals

– First phase (9/10 April)

1) Arsenal – Bayern Munich

2) Atletico Madrid – Borussia Dortmund

3) Real Madrid – Manchester City

4) Paris SG – Barcelona

– Return (16/17 April)

1) Bayern Munich – Arsenal

2) Borussia Dortmund – Atletico Madrid

3) Manchester City – Real Madrid

4) Barcelona – Paris SG

semi-finals

First phase (30 April/1 May)

A) Winner 2 – Winner 4

B) Winner 1 – Winner 3

Return (7/8 May)

A) Winner 4 – Winner 2

B) Winner 3 – Winner 1

Final (1 June, Wembley, London)

Winner A – Winner B