They defrauded a company of $26 million using ‘deepfakes’: The employee thought they were his boss

A multinational company lost nearly $26 million after an employee was defrauded by scammers posing as senior executives using technology. deepfake, Through which they use artificial intelligence to manipulate a video or audio, pretending to be real.

The scam company is based in Hong Kong. According to the police, one of its employees “received a video conference call from someone posing as senior officials of the company, requesting to transfer money to specified bank accounts.”

The employee works in the finance department and the scammers posed as the Chief Financial Officer of a UK-based company.

Apparently, the employee first received a message asking him to perform some banking transactions, but he suspected that it was a fraudulent email.

Then, he received a video call from the false directors and the employee thought it was true, so much so that he made up to 15 bank transfers.

Deepfake:

Fraudsters appear to be company directors

Acting Senior Superintendent Baron Chan said there were multiple participants in the video call, but all except the victim were fraudsters.

Chan told reporters, “The scammers found publicly available videos and audios of spoofing targets via YouTube, then used deepfake technology to simulate their voices… to trick victims into following their instructions.” Can be inspired.”

Video deepfake He said they were pre-recorded and did not include conversations or interactions with the victim.

A company spokesperson told local media that the people in the video looked similar to company directors, so the employee never suspected they were fraudsters.

Hong Kong police have already made six arrests related to the scam.

Law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep up with generative artificial intelligence, which experts say has the potential for misinformation and abuse, such as deepfake images that show people saying things they didn’t. Never anywhere.