They demand the release of political prisoners, enabling Machado and more sanctions

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session during the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg, eastern France, on March 13, 2024. (Photo by Frédéric Florin/AFP)

The European Parliament approved a resolution urging the administration of Nicolas Maduro All arbitrarily detained persons should be immediately releasedWhich also includes Spanish activist Rocío San Miguel.

In a resolution adopted by 497 votes in favour, 22 against and 27 abstentions, Parliament rejected that prisoners are detained in conditions that violate the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

Similarly, the European Parliament requested immediate medical attention for General Hernández da Costa and for Chile to investigate the murder of former political prisoner Ronald Ojeda.

The organization requested the High Representative of the European Union and the Council Increase sanctions against senior officials, security forces and Maduro himself,

Other than this, Urged to allow full participation of Maria Corina Machado in the next elections and re-establish the Technical Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the country.

In this way, the European Parliament increased international pressure on the Chavista regime to end repression and guarantee the rights of detained opponents.

with information from efe

