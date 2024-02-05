They discover a super Earth located 137 light years away from us

A team of astronomers led by Georgina Dransfield of the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom discovered a rocky exoplanet similar to Earth and located about 137 light years away from us.

The planet, named TOI-715, was discovered by NASA’s TESS probe, which stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey SatelliteSpanish transiting exoplanet monitoring satellite.

This exoplanet attracted the attention of scientists because it is located in the habitable zone around its sun, a red dwarf which it orbits in just 19 days. Unlike our Sun, red dwarfs emit very little heat, making their habitable zone (where the planet’s surface is between 0 and 100 degrees Celsius) very small. TOI-715 orbits its sun so frequently that it is easy for astronomers to identify.

TOI-715 is a “super Earth”, as it is 1.5 times larger than Earth and is the smallest planet in the region explored by the TESS probe. Scientists will have to use other types of instruments, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, to learn more about the planet’s characteristics, such as its atmosphere or whether it has water.

