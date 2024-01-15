They discovered that Kinder eggs have another surprise hidden in them that is useful for cell phones (video)

The Kinder Egg is one of the most popular sweets around the world, not only because of its exquisite milk chocolate, but also because of the surprise it contains inside. Now, an influencer went viral on TikTok after he discovered the second surprise that can be found in these eggs and how useful it can be for the cell phones we use on a daily basis.

The Nation

Hector Melgares shared the clip on his TikTok account in which he details his discovery, which includes the eggs inside the toys and their second function. “There’s so much more you can do with Kinder eggs. You’ll see! The second surprise,” he says in the video as he unwraps the chocolate in half and reveals the yellow plastic that houses the mystery toy.

@elhectorwtf

Once he removes the toy, Hector points to the strip that connects the two plastic halves. After cutting it open and leaving a large hole in the container, the TikToker explains that we need a second egg to complete the task. “Surprising trick that no one knows about. We have placed it like this (two cut plastics placed parallel to each other at a distance of a few centimeters) and we have a support for the phone,” he revealed. Finally, he demonstrates that this device can be used to position devices both vertically and horizontally.

