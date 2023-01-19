They educate 40,000 Guanajuato children with Minecraft – El Sol de León

The Secretary of Education of Guanajuato in alliance with Microsoft Mexico, the German technology company Siemens and the Mexican Gamesa, implemented a strategy through the Minecraft video game, called “Education, Planet Rescuers”, where up to 40 thousand primary and secondary students will live an educational adventure on energy and sustainability.

This project will be implemented from March to June 2023 and corresponds to the development of programs that will be part of the Social Pact for Education for the State of Guanajuato, in the learning recovery pillar through gamification with the use of software. Minecraft Education.

It is worth mentioning that Minecraft Education: Planet Rescuers will be made up of eight scenarios with challenges focused on the STEM areas (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), so that students learn and apply knowledge and reading skills, mathematics, science and technology, as well as strengthening creativity, problem solving and critical thinking from the world of energy and its transition towards a more sustainable model for a better planet for all.

Siemens Gamesa supported this initiative with the purpose of promoting STEM training aligned with United Nations Goal 4: promote inclusive, equitable and quality education to promote learning opportunities for all and motivate their curiosity through a tool that they are passionate about: the videogames.

The objective of this alliance is to arouse the interest of students in the state of Guanajuato between 8 and 15 years of age in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as well as promote vocations towards these educational careers through gamification with use of educational software.

All this was carried out after the first work meeting to implement the strategy, headed by José de Jesús Gonzalo García Pérez, Undersecretary of Basic Education, and with the participation of Ediel Cortés, Education Program Manager – Modern Work Specialist M365. by Microsoft, Mexico.

Rocío Millán Almonte, Global Education and Technology Officer, and Alejandra Herrera, head of the Social Commitment area for Latin America, also participated on behalf of Siemens Gamesa.

In said meeting, the project was presented and agreements were established to follow up on the planning and implementation of the strategy for the benefit of State students and thus generate a learning community with students who like activities with the Minecraft educational video game.