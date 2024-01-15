They find 42 of the 66 people kidnapped in Culiacan, Sinaloa

During the first hours of this Saturday, March 23, the release of at least 8 of the 39 people kidnapped in Culiacan was reported. Photo x @SamuelMariscal

It has been more than 24 hours since armed civilians have entered many colonies Culiacan And the governor of Sinaloa, kidnapped the entire family, ruben rocha moyaNumber of victims confirmed: 66 people were reportedly abducted, of whom 42 have already been located.

The President disseminated this figure on his social networks, which contradicts the latest report of the Sinaloa government, in which he realized A total of 18 out of 25 people were released, according to complaints filed at the Office of the Attorney General (FGJ); However, it was clarified that this figure could be higher as some reports were made only on C4 emergency lines and not to the competent authorities.

That is why the President stressed that “according to the submitted report or complaint” the number of victims had reached 66; people are still located 24 adults and 18 girls and boys.

from yesterday afternoon Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office He confirmed that they were still responding to complaints and that the exact number of abducted people could not yet be confirmed, recalling that the first reports from local media reported that a total of 39 or 40 Culiacan residents were given their freedom. Deprivation was suggested.

In this context, information about the location of 45 people started circulating since Saturday morning, however, during the morning the authorities Culiacán and Sinaloa They stood at a figure of 25 reports of abducted people and 18 reports of being released.

Ministerial police personnel conduct a security check in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state (Mexico). Archival Photography. EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz



Unofficially, it was reported that the “liberated” people were located near a self-service store in the Infovit Barrancos neighborhood, to the south. Culiacan, and others in the city’s downtown area, incidents that occurred during the early hours of this Saturday.

The thing to remember is that yesterday’s news was pointing towards this of missing Eight adult men and 13 women, 7 girls, 6 boys and at least 5 other people whose gender and age are unknown; According to the official version, they have already detected 9 adults and 9 minors.

Meanwhile, the line that remains unresolved concerns those responsible for the plagiarism, because although it has emerged that the violent day in Culiacan will respond to a new phase of confrontation los chapitos and his uncle, Aureliano Guzmán Loera, nicknamed “The Guano”This has not been confirmed: there was a confrontation in Badiraguato as a prelude to the mass kidnapping that had ended with the burning of three people the night before.