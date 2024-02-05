They find a rich diet can improve mental health and tackle depression

healthy diet is best Mediterranean diet, It’s good for many things, but If you also add extra virgin olive oil to it, its benefits increase manifold. (Cholesterol control, weight loss, high blood pressure control, reduced risk of cancer…).

With this in mind, a group of researchers decided to consider whether Benefits of a Mediterranean diet rich in extra virgin olive oil may also impact mental health, Well, what they have discovered is that it can be so.

The study, published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, has been coordinated Dr. Almudena Sanchez-VillegasThe Health Research Institute of Navarra and the Public University of Navarra have as researchers and first signatories in the field of Pathophysiology of Obesity and Nutrition (CIBEROBN) Beatriz M Cabrera-Suarez Dr. Negrín from Gran Canaria University Hospital.

CIBER has also cooperated in this Ana Gonzalez-PintoGroup leader and scientific director of the Mental Health Sector (CIBERSAM), belonging to the Bioraba Health Research Institute Association (IIS) and head of service at the University Hospital of Alva.

depression and food

Depression is a public health problem that is on the rise. a mental disorder which can appear at any ageEven in beginners (three-year-olds), and what is considered One of the main global causes of declining quality of life,

it is estimated that 6 million people in Spain suffer from depression8.9% males and 16.5% females.

Until now, no previous study had evaluated its effects. An individualized intervention with the Mediterranean diet, added to usual treatmentBut risk reduction of repetition and improvement in symptoms Depressive depression in patients who have suffered from depression on previous occasions.

for its part, Mediterranean diet It is considered one of the healthiest diet models in the world. this eating pattern is a modifiable lifestyle factor that may influence the onset, development, and prognosis of depression., In fact, several studies have already described an association between higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet and a lower risk of depression.

But this new study suggests that a Mediterranean diet rich in EVOO not only prevents but can also achieve a “significant reduction in the expression of depressive symptoms.”“Thus providing new perspectives on the impact of diet on mental health,” the researchers explain.

In this way they can be launched based on mental health strategies Diet to complement more traditional methods in the treatment of depression.

two-year dietary intervention

To clarify Link between EVOO-rich Mediterranean diet and depressionThe study included a collaboration of 52 men and 144 women between 18 and 86 years old, who had suffered from at least one episode of depression in the past five years and who had been in complete or partial clinical remission in the past six months. Were in phase.

Researcher Sanchez-Villegas comments that “This is the first time that a dietary intervention has been evaluated long-term, This type of patients includes a two-year follow-up and intervention period. In what sense, “We observed that the effectiveness of the Mediterranean diet intervention on depression symptoms was maintained over time.”

For her part, Ana González-Pinto emphasizes that “nutritional interventions Mediterranean dietHe They are safe and cost-effective interventionsseems to be a great tool for Prevention of secondary depression “If its preventive properties are confirmed in future clinical trials in major depressive disorder.”