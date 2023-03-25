They find reference to Left 4 Dead 3 in Counter-Strike 2, will the zombie franchise return?

With a simple gameplay but very well thought out, Left 4 Dead managed to become one of the most popular zombie franchises of recent times. It is clear that the community is eager for a third installment. Will it ever come? While it’s hard to tell, a new clue gave fans hope.

In case you don’t know, Valve announced this week counter strike 2a new title that will be released as a free update for CS:GO which will arrive in summer and which aims to improve and expand the famous competitive FPS. Although we are still far from its official release, some lucky ones have already had the opportunity to play thanks to a closed Beta.

Will Left 4 Dead 3 exist? New track excites fans

As expected, a sector of the community got down to work to dig into the game files and discover its secrets. Surprisingly, one of the findings caused excitement and gave hope to the fans of the zombie saga.

As reported by the media GameRantan alleged dataminer found references to Left 4 Dead 3 in the files and codes of counter strike 2, and shared his findings in a reddit post. Of course, it is difficult to know for sure the veracity of this information.

Even so, the supposed reference to the co-op title got fans excited. At the end of the day, we must remember that the first rumors that suggested the existence of counter strike 2 arose as a result of leaks from dataminers who found mentions of the title in the archives of CS:GO and Nvidia. Thus, they believe that history will repeat itself.

However, it is important to note that, beyond this supposed leak, there is no indication that Valve is working on the third installment of Left 4 Dead. Therefore, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt and tempering expectations to avoid disappointment.

In the meantime, players should wait and see if they will have the opportunity to participate in the Beta of counter strike 2. Of course, they must be very cautious, because some malicious people already wanted to scam users.

But tell us, do you think the zombie franchise will return? Let us read you in the comments.

