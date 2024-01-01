They found new fossil material of Venezuelan dinosaurs





The Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research (IVIC) is examining new specimens of the dinosaur Laquintasaura venezuelae, found in the state of Táchira in the 1980s.

Omar Sumoza, a research professional and member of IVIC’s Organismal Biology Laboratory, said that, since its discovery, “Venezuelan researchers continued research to recover more fossil material of the animal.”

Sumoza recently presented the results of his paleontological findings at the First Research Symposium on Archeology and Paleontology of Venezuela.

He further stated that, thanks to the research, more than 30 individual elements, both complete and fragmentary, were obtained, “managing to add new material that was not known as part of the skeleton of Laquintasaura.”

Among the elements that have been added, the main ones are the femur, tibia, metatarsals, vertebrae, ribs, teeth and cranial structure.

The researcher says, “The new anatomical descriptions of these specimens provide additional information that will help us better understand the evolutionary relationships of Laquintasaura with other basal ornithischians and contribute to our general vision of the origin and evolution of this important group.” allows for.”

its origin

Laquintasaura was the first dinosaur to be identified in Venezuelan national territory, specifically in the area adjacent to the city of La Grita in the state of Táchira.

Given the absence of clear records of other ornithischians during the Triassic, it is currently considered to be the oldest known ornithischian.

Ornithischians are known as bird-hipped dinosaurs (Ornithischia, Greek for “bird-hipped”).

The origin of this species provides remarkable importance to the Ornithischia group in terms of origin and early evolution.

Press Release from Ministry of Science and Technology