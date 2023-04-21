They got it right again! ‘The Simpsons’ predicted that blockbuster like ‘Batgirl’ would be canceled – CinePOP Cinema

The Simpsons‘ gained a reputation for predicting the future in its nearly three decades of running. Since the Trump presidency and video conferences, the design has surprised even the most skeptical fans.

This time, after a post from Joe Russo, it was discovered that the American series predicted, in 2015, that big studios like Warner Bros. Discovery would cancel already completed productions, as was the case with ‘batgirl‘.

The moment posted by Russo is from the episode The Treehouse of Horrors XXVI, from 2015. In it, a group of executives are deciding whether to discard a project due to the low return of one of their films. Their decision is unanimous to cancel the launch “for security purposes”.

See the tweet below:

“My God. The Simpsons did it again — they predicted studios would be canceling big movies like Batgirl… In 2015”he said Joe Russo.

The scenario present in the series is far from being identical to the one faced by ‘batgirl‘. In addition to the film starring Leslie Grace not be seen as a big-budget production, the film discussed in ‘The Simpsons‘ had only sold one ticket.

