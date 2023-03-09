They have discovered one of Valve’s great secrets in the most surprising way: The creators of Steam hid sensitive information in the CSGO API – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valve carries out payment orders through the code of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

March 9, 2023, 22:15 – Updated March 9, 2023, 22:21

As if great reasons were needed to subject one of the most successful video games in history to scrutiny, the rumored release of Source 2 has made all eyes riveted on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Thorough analysis trying to find clues that has led to a discovery that, although perhaps less relevant, has been truly surprising. The community has discovered how much exactly does Valve pay the creators of the great maps that come to their video game star. Something that one would not expect to find in the code of the video game itself.

The point is that, examining the API of the game, they found two quite explicit internal messages. “One-time payment for the map of_anubis ($150,000,000 dollars)” and “One-time payment for the map of_tuscan ($150,000,000 dollars)”. There doesn’t seem to be much mystery and these lines of code reveal how much the creators of these two scenarios introduced in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive . The question that everyone has asked is why they were available to the public when this should be private information. Apparently it has nothing to do with the programming of the game, although in reality it is something very related.

Pavel Djundik, who spread the information on Twitter, was also able to find an explanation for it. “I’ve talked to some map makers. Valve asks them to create a hidden skin so they can receive the income through the workshop. After this, Valve creates these payment orders in the item scheme, which end up linked to the aforementioned Workshop object.” Thus, the company quickly transfers the money to the creators in question. In principle, the total payment would be greater than the aforementioned $150,000. Other files point to transfers to the creators of the Anubis map in the past. At least during April 2020.

The truth is It is a rather curious method, although effective. Valve makes regular payments to the artists who create the skins that will later be officially included in the game through new boxes. In this sense, carrying out the operation through this trick allows the developer to deal with all payments in a single way. There is a lot of money being made in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and there are plenty of artists to payTherefore, standardizing it can help the company’s accounting tasks and facilitate all operations.





