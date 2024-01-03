They have successfully developed a platform based on sensors to monitor the well-being of farm animals

The European ClearForms project coordinated by the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) has developed and validated First digital platform for animal welfare monitoring Which integrates, analyzes and displays information collected by various sensors installed on farms.

The university reports, “The resulting tool allows consumers and farmers to make informed decisions about the purchase of foods of animal origin and the care of animals at different stages of their lives.”

The presentation of the prototype platform will take place today, 14 February, at the final conference of the project in Brussels, which will bring together approximately 200 representatives from different sectors of animal production from across Europe under the title. Animal welfare at the heart of the food chain in Europe. Digital Innovation for Sustainable Change,

Leading and multifunctional



ClearFarm proposes to use precision livestock technology and integrate animal-based data to improve animal welfare across the entire production chain, Through various sensors placed on both farms and animals, it monitors a wide range of issues related to the animals’ behaviour, their physical and mental health, environmental impact and productivity. The platform collects this data and, using an algorithm, provides easily understandable information on animal welfare customized for each audience. On the one hand, farmers, through a website, can see updated information on the condition of animals with an emphasis on warning signs that can help them anticipate problems and implement changes or improvements. On the other hand, consumers can learn the welfare history of a purchased meat product by scanning, for example, a QR code on the label that will take them to a website with information.

“With this platform we want to contribute to achieving a more sustainable production of pigs and dairy cattle, the two livestock systems with the highest production in Europe, and more respectful towards animal welfare,” he explains. javier mantecaProfessor in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences at UAB and coordinator of ClearFarm.

This platform has been validated on dairy farms and its development has advanced the understanding of the technology required for animal welfare management in pigs. “The results will facilitate the design of reliable sensors adapted to different stages of pig production,” says Manteca.

ClearPharm is the result of four years of research between UAB, the universities of Murcia (Spain), Wageningen (Netherlands), Milan (Italy), Aarhus (Denmark) and the Natural Resources Institute of Finland (Leuk, Finland). With a budget of €6.5 million, scientists from various disciplines have participated: animal welfare, computing and sensor technologies, sociology and environmental aspects, who have worked with regulators, consumers, producers, policy makers and other relevant stakeholders.

Key moment for livestock in Europe



“The new platform comes at a critical moment for livestock farming on the continent, uniting different social and economic sectors in favor of a review of existing European legislation on animal welfare,” says UAB.

,European citizens are concerned about animal welfare and the EU has responded to this social demand through legislation., “ClearFarm has integrated a solution that responds to the need for good assessment of animal welfare with the opportunities offered by precision livestock technologies, emphasizing the connection between animal welfare and sustainability and environmental efficiency,” Manteca concludes. Took it out.

Practical demonstrations and round tables



The final conference of the project includes a practical demonstration of the platform designed to introduce the public to the potential of the ClearForms system, led by leaders from different stages of the work: javier mantecaFrom UAB, Elisabetta Canali, from the University of Milan, and eddie bonkersfrom Wageningen University (WUR), as well as joan serraFrom UAB, Paul Ingenbleckfrom WUR, and zarko niemiFrom the Natural Resources Institute of Finland (LUK), to describe the development process and operational details of the platform.

It also included a round table with an inter-sectoral panel of representatives from agriculture, industry, academia, NGOs and government: pole launchFrom the Technical Coordinator of UAB and Clearfarm; miguel angel higuera From Copa-Cogeca; Andrea GavinelliFrom the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE); Sea Masterfrom ICF, and Stephanie Ghislain, by Eurogroup for Animals. Conducted by environmental journalist Andrea BertaglioThe discussion focused on the challenges of developing innovative solutions for comprehensive animal welfare assessment and ClearPharm’s contribution to the current needs of various stakeholders.

Similar EU-funded research experiences on animal welfare and digitalization, such as the TechCare, AWISH and PPILOW projects, will be presented at the event to analyze common challenges and discuss how research collaboration between different initiatives across Europe can be improved. Adds value to the improvement of agriculture. ,