They identify a soldier who was murdered during the massacre at Toa Baja

The soldier was one of five victims of the third massacre of the year, which took place Monday night at the business of convicted former mayor Caetano, Félix “El Cano” Delgado Montalvo, La Casita del Arbol, in the Campanillas neighborhood. In Toa Lo, he was identified as Kevin Mark Atorma, 30, who served in the United States Navy, confirmed by Inspector Robert Ramos Rosario, director of Bayamon’s Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC).

According to the information revealed, the young man was accompanied by his friend Daniel Delgado Alvarez, 29, a resident of Florida and brother of the former mayor, who had gone to the island last Saturday to spend a few days with relatives. The deceased youth was in the pool hall of the business at the time of the shooting.

The former mayor of Caetano was on business in Toa Baja at the time of the massacre. Number of victims of Toa Baja massacre rises to five Many innocent people died in the massacre in Toa Baja

Delgado Alvarez remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining information about the nickname he received and its possible connections to the massacre.

“We are not ruling anything out, whatever information comes out will be confirmed, we are working with data that we receive on the street which is very vague and we don’t know yet. Is this true or is it done to divert attention remains to be investigated. We have an alias and we are working on that information,” said Ramos Rosario about the progress of the investigation.

Yesterday afternoon, Delgado Montalvo was interviewed as a witness and victim at the Bayamon Homicide Division regarding the events, as he was inside at the time the hitmen fired wildly with the rifles. For business and throw yourself on the floor and seek shelter.

He accompanied his brother to the ambulance which transported him to the emergency room.

It was confirmed that he was listed as vice president of a corporation registered by Carlos L. López, former Director of Public Works of the Municipality of Caetano, and that he was the administrator of the business.

His lawyer, Mr. Juan F. Matos de Juan, who accompanied him to the Bayamon Area Command, clarified to the media that the violent incident had nothing to do with the former mayor and that if the federal probation office had the slightest suspicion that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct, He will have filed a motion with the judge to revoke his bail for violating the conditions.

He said, “There are no restrictions on him running a business that is legal, that business has a municipal license, he pays rent, there is a rental contract, there is nothing under the table here, it is completely legal.” It’s business.” Lawyer Matos de Juan, who confirmed that the bail conditions do not restrict him and on the contrary force him to work.

Additionally, procedures were initiated to deliver up the gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma bus, which was seized but not registered.

“El Cano”, who pleaded guilty to corruption after allegedly accepting bribes from businessmen, will be sentenced on March 13 in the courtroom of federal judge Raul M. Arias Marxuach.

Agents will continue to review security video images and interview potential witnesses to look for clues about the gunman and the vehicle they were traveling in.

In the shootout that took place around 10:00 pm, a man believed to be the target of the gunmen was killed, identified as 34-year-old Javier Matos Rivera, known in the underworld as Maco. According to police, the organization was the alleged owner of drug points in the Ingenio and Campanilla neighborhoods of Chartres, Toa Baja, by the Puerto Rico Police Bureau (NPPR) and was investigated as suspects in several murders.

He had a criminal record for weapons law violations and possession of controlled substances, but the disposition of these cases in court is unknown.

His brother, 37-year-old Jose L. Matos Rivera, who was injured and hospitalized in critical condition, died Tuesday morning at the Puerto Rico Medical Center in Río Piedras. He had a criminal record for the crime of illegal appropriation.

The other victims were identified as Xiomara Clemente Rivera, who died at the Puerto Rico Medical Center in Rio Piedras, and Dedra Rivera Matos, both 42, who were pronounced dead at the Dorado Diagnostic and Treatment Center. He was a cousin of the murdered brothers.

The other injured are two women, aged 31 and 35 respectively, and the former mayor’s brother, who remains hospitalized in critical care condition.