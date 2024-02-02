They identify three people who died when a tourist car fell from a bridge in Sancti Spiritus

Cuban authorities identified this Thursday three fatal victims of a spectacular traffic accident that occurred Thursday morning when a tourist car fell from a bridge in the Sancti Spiritus province.

were deceased Erisky Duanes Marti (40 years old) And Unitza Cueto Pelaez (38)Both are residents of Florida Municipality, Camagüey and Pedro Ezequiel Vassallo Valdes (43)who was the driver of the vehicle and whose official address was in San José de las Lajas, Mayabeque, the newspaper reported. Escambre,

The Ministry of the Interior (MININT) in Sancti Spiritus indicated that the tragic incident occurred this Thursday morning at kilometer 323 of the national highway, a section belonging to Cabiguan.

Crashed car. Lilipsi Bello’s Facebook

A young man named Yoan Wilfredo Cabrera Sardina is the only survivor of the incident and is currently hospitalized without life-threatening injuries.

“He was immediately transferred to the Camilo Cienfuegos General Hospital in the provincial capital; he is admitted as a stable polycontusion patient, but his severity is not known,” the information said.

He described the injured man as having “no other complications, no fractures to his ribs, only some lacerations due to trauma.”

minint works on determining due to accident, However, he says it probably happened after the AEOLUS model car lost control.

It was a tourist car with license plate number 037972 that had originated from Camagüey and was heading towards the west of the island.

The vehicle hit a bridge separating two lanes of the highway before falling into the river.

Many experts participated in the rescue and relief efforts for bodies and survivors.

Published photographs show that the car was pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.

Neighbors of the victims said the Florida municipality is mourning this unfortunate incident.

recently Three other people died in a traffic accident that also involved an Aeolus car Income for tourism, which according to some complaints does not have good stability.

On that occasion the car collided with a tree in the municipality of Ciénaga de Zapata.

On that occasion many Cubans assured that Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan brand carsThe ones acquired by the regime last February to rent to tourists are in disrepair, he said: They look like beer cans and have no stability.

government took over dozens of these cars In February last year.