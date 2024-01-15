They Install Tracks on a Tesla Cybertruck and This Is the Result

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s pickup truck, is now a reality and preppers have started to try their hand at installing various kits like snow tracks.

elon musk pickup It became a trend on the network even before its official launch, being delayed for a long time, but finally reaching the North American market with its highly controversial silhouette, more than decent features and very high price.

Ever since the first unit hit the road, everyone from influencers to its owners started publishing the features (or vice versa) of this pickup that they liked the most, as well as the customizations and tests Started, under whom it was.

One of them was the creator of a YouTube channel @supercar_ronwho wasted no time after using tesla cybertruck As a ramp for bike jumps and as a target for dirty drinks in various demonstrations.

Now, the electric pickup was subjected to a new test, but this time it’s much more complex, getting a new life as a snowmobile by changing its rims and tires. A set of Helltrax tracksA little more personalized work than originally expected.

This project, going from pickup to snowmobile, was supported by Spark MotorsWho accepted the challenge and brought their insane work ethic and experience into the world of all things big and powerful.

Tesla Cybertruck Pickup and Helltrax System, Do They Go Together?

A Haltrax tracked vehicle equipped ice swimming, This roller coaster recipe requires, among other things, a few key ingredients: power and contact surface. There’s no shortage of power or torque in the Cybertruck Over 600 HP and three engines On the board to rotate its axes.

Additionally, each track has one trade about 2.5 feet wide (about 76 cm), Which creates a larger contact patch with the ice, large enough for the vehicle to remain on top of it instead of sinking into it.

With flotation controlled by the Haltrax system, the challenge was to secure them to the electric pickup. In an ideal world, it is said The entire system can be installed in one hour. But can the Tesla Cybertruck withstand the added stress of the tracks when turning the wheel or crossing a snow mountain?

With a set of wheel spacers at each corner, the Cybertruck’s body managed to stay away from the fenders even when turning tracks. However, the pickup’s factory upper control arms were not designed to withstand the additional stress that large snow tracks could put on suspension components.

initial test drive The original driver’s side upper control arm quickly deformed And the Cybertruck returned to the workshop. While a custom-made upper arm is installed in its place Stock shock absorbers replaced with Fox ones And a considerable amount of reinforcement was incorporated into the bodywork to avoid unexpected incidents.

While rear steering is a useful feature for tracks, the team discovered its shortcomings when installing it: the tension from the tracks went through one of the rear track bar’s bolts. Removing this option and adding stronger links and connections was the solution to this problem.

When it came time for the final test in the snow, the Tesla pickup was equipped with a custom front bumper, armored swing fenders, over $6,000 worth of LED lights, and a Vinyl plotting with camouflage print all over the body.

Floating on ice was no problem and accelerating on this trip was also no problem with the instant power delivery of the electric pickup. Up to 40 mph (64 km/h).

Passed the test? No, the failure occurred when the Cybertruck descended a slope on flat terrain, a scenario that typically tests how far a vehicle’s suspension can clear. Finally, track leverage and wheel spacers they bent the shaft inward, Maybe next time…