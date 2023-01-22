They launch a game about the NBA that bets on the metaverseHalftime

American video game company Nianticdeveloper of the successful “Pokemon Go”, prepares the launch for mobile phones of a basketball game in collaboration with the NBA, in which he will try to make accessible to everyone the possibilities of metaverse.

The American Niantic, created in 2010 -initially as a subsidiary of Google-, wants to create an experience in which the displacements in the real world mixed with virtual reality elements.

What will the ‘NBA All-World’ game be like?

He wants to bring to the world of basketball an experience similar to the one offered in 2016 with pokemon go“, in which the players could hunt these charismatic creatures that, through the screen of their mobile, they saw in their living room or in a park.

For it, no need for an expensive virtual reality headsetwith the smartphone screen it will be enough.

The phone is the “perfect” instrument to materialize a “metaverse in the real world” that is accessible and has a social dimension, he explained to the AFP news agency, john hankeChairman and CEO of Niantic.

“It is important that we encourage social interactions in the real world, such as going out, going to a restaurant, or meeting friends. Putting on a VR (virtual reality headset) and playing alone seems very lonely and scary to me. I am confident that humanity will not go in this direction,” he adds.

In “NBA All-World”each player, with his virtual character, must walk down the street and there he will meet virtual basketball playerswho will be NBA stars like Lebron James or the characters of other users. And they will play each other in one-on-one duels or in three-point contests.

How much will the ‘NBA All-World’ game cost?

“NBA All-World” will be freebut users will be able to pay to acquire virtual objects that will allow them to advance faster in the game or customize their basketball player with shoes from brands such as Adidas or Puma, sponsors of the title.

In addition to the pull of being a game about the NBA, one of the most followed sports competitions in the world, Hanke is confident that “the success of ‘Pokemon Go’ will certainly help us” to attract brands “to work” with us.

After its release in July 2016, Pokemon Go quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, generating an average revenue of billion dollars annuallyaccording to Sensor Tower estimates.