They launched a call for Merit Awards in Science and Technology in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics 2024

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) has announced the “Juan Flores Mancilla and Isaura Trujillo de Flores” Award for Competence in Science and Technology in Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science. Until 2024, which was established in 2010 by the philanthropic initiative of the Flores Trujillo family with the aim of recognizing the academic and scientific work of professionals in this discipline of knowledge.

everyone can participate Academics, researchers and experts assigned to higher public education institutions and research institutes which are found in State of Mexico and other entitiesWho do research in the field of veterinary and zootechnical sciences.

participants must prove authorship of the work, which must first be registered as a research project at the Research and Advanced Studies Secretariat of IJAEM or at your institution. The work should be completed with a maximum validity of 10 years. Partial research progress will not be accepted.

Furthermore, interested parties must Present your work in person And in the format mentioned below. If the work is collective then it will be necessary Attach written authorization with rights transfer letter (free format) signed by co-authors,

The work should be innovative, have well-defined objectives and measurable outcomes and ideally be beneficial to society. They should be sent in an electronic file on compact disc, In TIE Desiderio Rodríguez Velázquez with a letter addressed to Dr.Director of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, where the person in charge expresses his interest in competing according to the conditions of the call.

Must work in a similar manner Subscribe under pseudonym, sending along with the work (in a separate envelope), a form that includes the author’s name, address, telephone number and email address. The envelope will be sealed and labeled with the chosen pseudonym. The envelopes will remain in the custody of the Director of FMVZ, UAE and only the envelope of the winning work will be opened by the concerned person. The remaining envelopes will be destroyed.

Works and supporting documents should be addressed to the Award for Merit in Science and Technology in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, 2024 titled “Juan Flores Mancilla and Isaura Trujillo de Flores”. Physically delivered to FMVZ Directorate, UAEM, “El Cerrillo” University Campus, Piedras Blancas, Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico CP. 50295. These can also be sent by courier to the same address, From the publication of the call till June 28, 2024.

award winners You will receive the amount of $20,000 Mexican Pesos and a recognition diploma, The prize will be unique and indivisible. A check will be awarded to the owner of the winning entry.

It should be noted that the jury may declare the award void if the submitted work does not achieve the academic standard expected by the Institute.

The award ceremony will be organized by Dr. of TIE Desiderio Rodríguez Velázquez within the framework of the institutional celebration on the occasion of the Zootechnical Veterinarian’s Day. 16 August 2024. The place and time will be announced on the site https://veterinaria.uaemex.mx, in the media of FMVZ, UAEM and by email to the winner.

For more information, the FMVZ-UAEMex Research Coordination is available here Telephone 722 296 55 48, 722 296 55 49 and 722 296 63 83 extensions 128, 129 and 130,