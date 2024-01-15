They Make Recyclable Water Batteries Without the Risk of Explosion

As the lead researcher on this technology, Professor Tianyi Ma of RMIT University in Australia, points out, their batteries are at the forefront of storage devices, with advances that significantly improve performance and useful life.

“What we design and manufacture are called aqueous metal ion batteries, or we can call them water batteries, because we use that liquid to replace the organic electrolytes, which conduct electricity between the positive and negative terminals. Allows flow of water,” he explained.

He also highlighted that they used materials like magnesium and zinc which are abundant in nature, economical and less toxic than alternatives used in batteries made from different materials.

“With this, he said, we help reduce manufacturing costs, risks to human health and the environment; “And also to achieve simplification in manufacturing processes to enable mass production.”

Experts said that “aiming to use the least possible space per unit volume, water batteries are closing the gap with lithium-ion technology in terms of energy density.”

On the other hand, they report that they have built a storage device for this type of magnesium ions, which has an energy density of 75 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh kg-1), which means 30 percent of the latest car. till. Battery Tesla is an American company led by Elon Musk, which is responsible for the design, manufacture and sale of electric cars.

The Australian team, led by Professor Tianyi Ma, has already developed a series of small-scale test batteries for several peer-reviewed studies to address technical challenges such as increasing energy storage capacity and battery life.

The scientist concluded, “With an impressive capacity and long useful existence, we have not only made advances in battery technology, but we have also successfully integrated our design with solar panels, showing efficient and stable renewable energy storage.”

