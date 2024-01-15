They must understand the “value of the white flag” and negotiate

(CNN) — Pope Francis caused outrage after saying Ukraine should have “the courage of the white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

In an interview with Swiss broadcaster Radio Television Suisse (RTS), published this Saturday, Francis was asked if he believed the talks would “legitimize the stronger party.”

“That’s one explanation,” he replied. “But I think the strongest is the one who sees the situation, who thinks about the people, who has the courage of the white flag, to negotiate.” “And today dialogue is possible with the help of international powers,” the Pope said.

The comments drew a sharp reaction from Kiev, which has seen thousands die and is attempting to reclaim all its territories seized by Russia.

“Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and conquer. We will never use any other Will not raise the flag.”

He said, “The strongest is the one who stands on the side of good, in the battle between good and evil, instead of trying to put them on the same level and calling it ‘negotiation’.”

Speaking to Ukrainians in New York this Saturday, His Beatitude Svyatoslav, patriarch and head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “Ukraine is wounded, but undefeated” and that no one is thinking about making concessions.

“On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I want to tell you something,” Father Sviatoslav said, according to a statement from the Greek Catholic Church. He said, “Ukraine is tired, but it stands and will stand! Believe me, no one thinks about surrender, not even in the places where fighting is taking place today.”

Later this Saturday, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office, clarified the Pope’s comments to journalists, saying that “the Pope raised the image of the white flag, proposed by the interviewer, to signal the cessation of hostilities, a According to Vatican News report, the negotiated ceasefire was reached with courage, and not surrender as some might have interpreted his comments.

Other European leaders also rejected Francis’ comments.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in a post on X on Sunday: “For balance, how about encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his troops from Ukraine?”

“My opinion from Sunday morning: We must not bow before evil, we must fight it and defeat it, so that evil raises the white flag and surrenders,” Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said in a post on X.

Alexandra Valkenburg, head of the EU delegation to the Holy See, said this Sunday in can be terminated immediately”. Of Ukraine.