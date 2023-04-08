they nominated him for the Oscar of video games and Customs retained the statuette

Javier Otaegui is a pioneer in the local development of video games. Towards the end of the 90’s, at just 15 years old he created Malvinas 2032, a strategy game whose objective was for the Argentines to win the war, which sold some 5,000 copies. A total success, if you take into account his little experience in the business. This computer engineer graduated from ITBA is 42 years old today, he is CEO and founder of Tlön Industry, one of the 150 existing studios in the country.

Otaegui is considered a guru among companies in the sector. In 2021 he launched Per Aspera on the market, a strategy video game for PC that was nominated among the best in the world by the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences), in a category that competed to win the “DICE Award” of the category against the famous Flight Simulator, from Microsoft.

“It is an exclusive event that takes place annually in Las Vegas, in which studio owners, directors, producers and distributors vote, that is, the most important people in the industry,” recalls Otaegui. The ceremony was virtual due to the restrictions of the pandemic, but AIAS sent him the award for the nomination (a statuette) that She was detained at Customs involved in a series of Kafkaesque procedures without a favorable resolution.

“They even asked me for the name of the artist who designed the statuette. A lot of things over the course of 3 months, in the end I gave up”, Otaegui laments. Until today, the distinction continues -it is presumed- in one of the many tax warehouses together with other merchandise seized by the organization that today is directed by the massista Guillermo Michel.

However, Otaegui stresses that this is not the worst. He assures that the business of creating videogames in Argentina, which annually bills US$90 million in exports, is going through a critical moment between the stocks and because “we are obliged to settle at the official exchange rate,” he says. He adds that only 10% of the games generate profits. “More than half goes to lossdue to the high fixed costs and because to compete we have to sell twice as much as our foreign competitors”, remarks the businessman.







Consolidated companies coexist in the local market, such as Globant, Etermax (creator of Trivia Crack) and Nimble Giant. With other smaller ones, among which Tlön Industry, Purple Tree, Pixowl, Killabunnies, Widow, Dedalord, Digi Learnnials and Games Station stand out. Most of them point to their own developments, mainly for cell phones. Others, on the other hand, provide services for the giants in the sector.

Ezequiel Heyn, from Purple Tree, says that 10 people work in his studio, including programmers, graphic designers, screenwriters and digital sound engineers. “Basically, there are two business models. One of them is the premium (which consists of charging for each download) and the free one for mobile, which is monetized with advertising and purchases to advance in the game, ”he explained to Clarín. In one way or another, Heyn maintains that “getting a hit is very difficult.”

Game development is a sub-branch of the software industry. The companies are represented by ADVA (Argentine Video Game Developers Association), which in its latest statistics indicated that the sector employs 1,495 professionals. 71% of local production is destined for PCs and 61% for smartphones. Some of them have two versions of the same game.

In general, always according to ADVA, they are small companies: 54% are micro-SMEs, 32% are SMEs and only 14% are medium-sized companies. Last year, 39 video games manufactured in Argentina were launched on the market. Of those, 34 demanded up to 6 months of development and the remaining 5, over that period.

Globant’s case is different. The Argentine unicorn created a business unit to provide services to games considered AAA, that is, the big productions, including FIFA, Halo, Counter Strike and League of Legend. The value of a downloaded copy ranges between US$10 and US$ $150.

Globant has 27,000 of which 700 employees (300 in Argentina) work for giants like Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Warner and Epic Games. Paula Haurie, its Managing Director, points out that local gaming “is still a niche business within a market that moves more than US$160,000 million annually.”

